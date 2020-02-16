Spring may be weeks away, but that doesn’t mean news that the city of Santa Fe plans to — finally — take care of problems with weedy and unsightly medians doesn’t cut through the chill of winter.
Earlier this month, Daniel J. Chacón reported about new rules for the city’s flailing Adopt-A-Median program, run by nonprofit Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. Armed with a new contract created by the board and staff, median adopters will do more than put up a sign — they will perform regular maintenance and show proof that the medians are being kept up to standard.
Meanwhile, the city will continue with its 10-point corrective action plan to take care of other medians in town, including xeriscaping medians on 20 highly traveled streets, pouring concrete on medians that can’t be saved, and increasing staffing so that we stay ahead of the weeds and maintenance.
This combination of actions should make a real difference come spring and summer, when rains can make weeds go crazy.
The Adopt-A-Median improvements especially have potential to create additional beauty for our town. As we have written many times, the medians around the state Capitol and those on Old Pecos Trail coming into Santa Fe represent some of the best landscaping in the city. They show how native plants can create an oasis of beauty amid urban landscapes.
However, sponsors do not always keep up with maintenance or do little to actually beautify the scrap of land they have adopted. It’s not hard to believe, as program director Carol Branch said, that Keep Santa Fe Beautiful lacked a working list of businesses and groups that had adopted medians. Before the program could be improved, a staffer had to find every adopted median, locate its sponsor and create an accurate list. That took time, especially because some sponsors had moved or had died. No wonder some medians were little more than piles of rocks.
Working with Keep Santa Fe Beautiful board member Kendall McCumber, the organization has developed new rules and requirements, with an emphasis on being safe when performing maintenance. The program is more expensive, too, but not out of reach, and participants are being asked to perform monthly maintenance. That’s more reasonable — and enforceable — than previous contracts requiring weekly upkeep. McCumber’s input was essential; his landscaping company, McCumber Fine Gardens, maintains some of the more beautiful medians in town along Paseo de Peralta by the Roundhouse.
With an improved program in place, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful and the city of Santa Fe should make a concerted effort to find new sponsors, especially on busy streets. Surely more businesses along Cerrillos Road can be persuaded to beautify the busy stretches of road.
Special attention needs to be given to the entrances to Santa Fe — first impressions are so important, and except for Old Pecos Trail, medians along the roads bringing travelers to our town need upgrades. What areas of town are suitable for public art projects or more plantings of trees?
Sponsors deserve credit, too. Whether they are featured in newspaper advertisements, in radio spots or even on the sides of city buses, Santa Fe needs to show its gratitude for those businesses, individuals and groups who work to make our city more attractive.
When we whip the medians into shape, perhaps programs of support can be created to assist in keeping public parks cleaner and weed-free. We can see neighborhood groups adopting unsightly roundabouts or simply neighbors gathering a few Saturdays a year to do general cleanup of their blocks.
Keeping Santa Fe beautiful, after all, is not just a job for the city, nonprofits or Santa Fe County. All of us share that responsibility, and it’s one too many people neglect. Santa Fe has incredible natural beauty. It’s only right that the city — all those places where humans live and work — works harder to be its best self.
