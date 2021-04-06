No one is expecting the 2021 race for mayor of Santa Fe to lack conflict.
Candidates cannot control the actions of all their supporters, and emotions are running high after a year of pandemic lockdown and racial unrest both locally and across the country. True divisions exist among people, and good people can differ in their approaches to solving problems.
What’s certain as the mayoral campaign heats up is that Santa Fe has issues — and problems to solve. So far, only incumbent Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler have announced they are running, and they present stark contrasts for voters. If they get company on the ballot, the race will become that much more complex.
But as the likely front-runners, Webber and Vigil Coppler will have to set the example for how the campaign is conducted. And while Vigil Coppler in no way can be held responsible for a recent incendiary ad in the Santa Fe Reporter, it’s clear we’re not off to a great start.
The advertisement, purchased by local fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, is blasting the mayor for decisions the group dislikes.
That’s fair game, although calling a process to discuss how Santa Fe honors its history “Marxist” is both inaccurate and ugly. Involving the community in determining how to share our collective history is democratic and should be celebrated.
Yet the advertisement is just the most recent in a series pitting the group against the mayor. Union Protectíva is not going to be quiet about its dislike of this mayor, though the group’s president, Virgil Vigil, says his organization is not endorsing either candidate in the mayor’s race.
Sorry, if there are but two candidates and only one is targeted, that’s an endorsement.
Then, there was the flyer distributed by the city workers’ union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. It shows an older man with a long, exaggerated nose, shaking in a chair. The man wears a suit and tie and is behind a computer. The flyer claims the city plans to stop paying its share of employees’ life insurance and encourages workers to speak up and send emails to elected officials, including the mayor.
Union Vice President Gil Martinez, who drew the cartoon, told The New Mexican he’s offended that the mayor was offended — see how this works? — and the cartoon isn’t about Webber. It depicts a random city employee. Oh, and big noses? Martinez said he had no idea they could be viewed as anti-Semitic and have been used to stereotype Jewish people for centuries. The mayor, by the way, happens to be Jewish.
These are early days, folks.
Candidates running for any office, but particularly one close to the people, need to speak up to condemn over-the-top rhetoric. That means both Webber and Vigil Coppler must avoid personal attacks and tell supporters they will not tolerate below-the-belt dealings. Why not hold a news conference together to call out ugliness and pledge a campaign focused on issues and solutions?
If it’s this ugly in April, fall will be intolerable. That means the candidates’ supporters — or just as likely, the candidates’ detractors — must do better. The future of Santa Fe depends on it.
