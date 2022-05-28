Summer may start officially on June 21, but for kids freshly out of school and families welcoming warmer weather, summer starts now — Memorial Day weekend. And that means the traditional summer activities of outdoor barbecues, camping, hiking or fishing.
Not this year, though, at least not yet.
Fire danger is so acute that access to public lands is being restricted. No humans allowed — for the time being — in national forests or on many county and city hiking trails. No Borrego Trail, no Rio en Medio, no Atalaya — not now, anyway.
The restrictions are more than bans on campfires or operating machinery in the wild. Humans are being told to stay home and look for other ways to entertain themselves until fire danger decreases. Fortunately for Santa Fe residents, urban trails remain open for walkers and bike riding.
Some Bureau of Land Management and State Land Office recreation areas and state parks also are available, with bans on campfires, no smoking allowed and strict warnings about taking care to avoid sparks that could light a fire. Even the friction of a car tire on a road could cause brush to light up.
With so much of New Mexico still burning, these restrictions are necessary. Refreshingly, in this age of only-my-rights matter, even ardent outdoors enthusiasts are supporting staying out of the wild.
On Facebook, when a resident posted a loud complaint — “Mayor Alan Webber is closing Dale Ball & La Tierra trails. We cannot stand for this!” — the pushback was immediate, fierce and nearly universal.
As one commenter said, “Finally the mayor did something right. Go walk around town, the mall, a park and be grateful that people are trying to keep devastating fires out of our backyard.”
Out of more than 100 remarks, commenters agreed that closing trails because of fire danger was the right call. They recognized that for the common good, sacrifice will be necessary.
While navigating a crisis, it’s essential for people to have a sense of common purpose. During the pandemic, people needed to get vaccines, wear masks and social distance not for themselves, but to protect others. Too many individuals instead bemoaned the need to protect individual rights, forgetting that a society that can’t protect one another is deficient.
Now, with New Mexico beset by drought, residents are giving up a favorite pastime — being in nature — to preserve the land they love for the long term. With very few complaints, mind you.
Staying out of wild country is not enough — everyone must do more.
No burning trash. No grilling with charcoal because of its spark-inducing potential. No fireworks. People living on the streets, many camping in arroyos or parks, must stop setting fires, too. A proposal to consider providing camping space for the unsheltered has taken on new urgency given the fire danger. Stop smoking outside and never toss cigarette butts to the ground. Area tribes should forbid the sale of fireworks this dry season.
And, in this day and age, smoke your joints at home. Recently, on Sun Mountain Trail, a hiker stopped to ask a fellow adventurer about the joint the man was carrying. Yes, the laid-back nature lover was planning to smoke his joint atop the mountain as the sun was setting. Pot may be legal now, but smoking outside most definitely is not. Understand this and act accordingly.
One commenter, praising the decision to close city trails, made this great point: “I hope there will be officers available to fine and arrest anyone lighting fireworks this Fourth. It’s a tinderbox out there. We are not grilling because of the possible danger. We can do it, Santa Fe!”
That’s the spirit. We can do it, by working together to prevent-human caused fires. Yes we can. Yes we must.