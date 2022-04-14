Rapid-hire events are becoming the rage for employers desperate to fill vacancies. But recently, both city and county governments have taken the idea way too far on some of the most important — and lucrative — positions available.
In recent months, you’ve seen the lockstep: Boss X quits. Boss Y is appointed. There’s no broad search. No public list of finalists. No questioning of credentials. Just meet the new executive and on to the next item. As for the taxpayers, who fund salaries and benefits for all public jobs, they are left as innocent bystanders in what looks like an inside job.
It’s a practice that should stop.
The most recent example of a rapid hire is the promotion of Greg Shaffer to head the Santa Fe County government, succeeding retiring County Manager Katherine Miller. Previously, Shaffer was county attorney.
On Tuesday, Miller announced publicly she would be leaving the job she had held for nearly a dozen years. In the same meeting, the County Commission appointed Shaffer to replace her. His contract and salary terms have yet to be approved.
We aren’t going to quibble about whether Shaffer can do the job — he’s an attorney, not always the chosen career path to run county government, but he’s no stranger to what is happening in Santa Fe County.
Shaffer has served as the county’s risk management director and even as an interim deputy county manager. This, on top of previous jobs as a district judge, general counsel for the state Department of Finance and Administration and deputy chief counsel for the state Taxation and Revenue Department. The résumé is hefty.
But that’s not the point. Process matters. And by promoting with little discussion, process is abandoned. The public is shut out of the debate.
What’s more, it’s an opportunity lost. Elected officials and other leaders don’t learn as much as they could about their organization in a closed process. A robust search, with smart candidates applying, can expose weaknesses and opportunities. It’s an opportunity — at no cost — to quiz smart people about what can be done better.
For jobs that pay top wages, with benefits now and a pension later, the public deserves to know who applied, who was rejected and why the hire was made.
Not long ago, the city of Santa Fe hired new City Manager John Blair with no public process. Outgoing manager Jarel LaPan Hill resigned and Blair was selected by Mayor Alan Webber and then confirmed by the City Council. It felt like another rapid hire, or perhaps more accurately, a familiar hire.
Part of naming a manager is finding the right fit — someone who gets along with elected officials and employees but also can listen to the public. And we acknowledge the most qualified candidate on a piece of paper — the right degree and significant knowledge of how municipal government works — might have a lousy personality and be unable to manage others.
Qualified is in the eye of the beholder, after all. But conducting a broad search and letting taxpayers in on who made the cut improves trust in government, something governments sorely need.
Mayors, councils and commissions can — and should — do more to open up how they run the business of government. Plum jobs in government should not be handed out behind closed doors. So stop it already.
