Last week’s scathing report examining New Mexico’s largest wildfire — fueled by U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns that blew out of control — contained an important warning for the tinder-dry Southwest.
A changing climate changes the equation.
The fires became catastrophic in large part because federal fire managers did not take into account climate change.
They followed the initial burn plan — not updated since 2019 — but failed to consider that drier, hotter weather would make the landscape more likely to go up in flames.
They underestimated the risks of a prescribed fire escaping.
They failed to include the lack of an on-site water resource available to fight the fire, should one be needed.
They used incomplete weather information and failed to note extremely low humidity — below 12 percent, too low for a burn — the day the fire was set.
They failed to take into account erratic winds and the possibility of a fire spreading quickly.
As a result, what became the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire took off, obliterating tens of thousands of acres of New Mexico forests, destroying hundreds of homes, damaging wildlife and taking out the heart of a region covering more than 500 square miles.
The Hermits Peak Fire began as Las Dispensas Prescribed Burn on April 6; the Calf Canyon Fire had its start as a “sleeper fire” that had smoldered underground for months after a January pile burn before blowing up April 19.
The two fires joined in late April. Crews are still fighting the combined fire, which had engulfed more than 341,735 acres as of Friday morning.
The Forest Service negligence is troubling. That humidity was at just 6 percent — well below the 12 percent threshold — the day the Las Dispensas burn was set is infuriating.
Low humidity alone should have prevented the planned blaze.
We believe prescribed burns are useful tools in clearing the forests of flammable material. Years of suppressing burns created the potential for catastrophic blazes — as we are watching in real time. Fuel reduction is essential.
Yet the actions of the Forest Service in setting the fire have caused New Mexicans to lose faith in forest managers’ ability to make correct decisions. Those of us in Santa Fe, where prescribed burns are being used to clean up the watershed, cannot be comfortable right now. A scheduled burn for mid-April was postponed because of the Hermits Peak Fire; Santa Fe may have dodged its own disaster.
What might have worked before — conducting prescribed burns in the spring after healthy snowfall — must be abandoned. Yet leaving forests in a combustible state also won’t work. A stray lightning bolt, a careless smoker or a spark from a muffler all could decimate the forests still standing.
This report is a first step in changing how the Forest Service and other federal land managers care for their lands. Already, the agency has placed a moratorium on prescribed burns. That happened May 20, and without major changes in how burns are conducted, the moratorium needs to be held in place.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández is pushing the Government Accountability Office to examine the agency’s prescribed burn practices — she wants the outside agency to bore down on procedures and says that will take place.
It’s clear the West is in a new era because of climate change. Tragically, it took a catastrophic fire to underscore that reality, a lesson learned on the backs of Northern New Mexicans. The essential lesson to be learned, though, will be building a prescribed burn policy that takes into account that the forests of 2022 (and beyond) are dry, damaged and poised to go up in smoke.