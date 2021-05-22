In this difficult, challenging and often tragic world, times of celebration are precious. This week, as Santa Fe-area high school students prepare for graduation ceremonies — the class of 2021 is done, folks — let’s savor the moment.
Graduation is a joyful time during ordinary years.
Young men and women, done with the first 12 years of formal school, are thrilled at their accomplishments. They have made it, crossing the stage from childhood to becoming adults. The good wishes of family, friends and community walk alongside them as they receive their diplomas and step into the future. Anything seems possible in that golden moment.
How much more wonderful is this ceremony in 2021, when members of the senior class barely had a normal day all year long?
These are students who lost their opportunities for traditional full sports seasons, play productions, debate tournaments, band or choir concerts and all the extracurricular activities that make high school memorable. Heck, they didn’t even get to eat lunch with friends in the cafeteria — that was gone for most of the year as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
At spring break last year, students in Santa Fe Public Schools went home for the holiday. They did not return for nearly a year — their education upended by pandemic; reduced to screen time instead of in-person classes; up-close social contact with friends and teachers almost extinguished.
The Class of 2020 did not even have a graduation ceremony. The idea of a large, in-person gathering in the first months of the pandemic was unthinkable in New Mexico. This week, when 2021 graduates take the stage, Class of 2020 members who attend in person will be recognized. That’s only right, since they lost so much.
Even with an in-person ceremony in 2021, graduation will be different this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Fe Public Schools officials are limiting how many people can attend. Each graduate will receive four tickets only — and that’s a sacrifice for extended families so used to seeing graduations in person.
However, limits keep numbers down and allow for social distancing. Participants in the event — that means graduates and spectators — are being asked to wear masks before entering the grounds and throughout the ceremony. The masks might feel superfluous, but many young people still are not vaccinated, and face coverings also protect immunocompromised individuals. That way, all are comfortable and safe.
Even with smaller crowds, distancing and masks, what matters most is celebrating the graduates of 2021 in person, just as they deserve. This likely was not the senior year most of them dreamed of as they entered high school.
But hard times forge character. The ability to adjust to remote learning, new protocols in the classroom and a more self-directed education might have been tough in the moment. But such skills will help these young people throughout their lives. These young people know how to turn on a dime. They have been tested. And they have showed a determination to succeed, no matter the difficult circumstances.
Now, it’s their moment to celebrate. To the Class of 2021, their families, teachers and friends, our best wishes. Enjoy this day. You’ve earned it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.