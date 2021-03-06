Among the more weighty topics still to be decided in the 2021 legislative session is the fate of House Bill 4 — the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, which would allow citizens to sue in state District Court if the person believes his or her civil rights were violated under the New Mexico Constitution. It also removes qualified immunity, a shield from liability for governments and employees.
The intent of HB 4 could not be better. Born out of the collective rage in the United States after last summer’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice, the legislation is intended to hold people to account. House Speaker Brian Egolf, Rep. Georgene Louis and Sen. Joseph Cervantes are sponsors of the legislation, showing the clout behind it. They are tackling a problem that must be addressed, but we are not sure their solution is the best approach.
Currently, citizens harmed by government employees can’t sue if their civil rights are violated. Agents of governments have qualified immunity for their actions, except in a few rare instances, because of Supreme Court rulings.
With passage of this legislation, victims could go to state court and seek financial damages for violations of rights — and if it passes and is signed, governments could not hide behind qualified immunity as a defense. This wouldn’t allow suits against individuals, but the entities that employ them.
No one would disagree that bad actors need to be held accountable. Rogue cops who beat or kill civilians, social workers who fail to protect children or school administrators who pass along abusers from school to school — all have done their share of harm in New Mexico and the country.
But the solution to preventing harm needs to start well before any damage is done. Money must be spent in police training, better hiring practices and removal of practices, such as chokeholds, from the toolbox of how officers handle a crisis. The disciplinary files of cops must no longer be shielded from view, and officers who are known to mistreat the people they encounter must be booted from police work not passed along to another town.
That’s how we improve policing — at the front end, not through big-payout lawsuits.
The same is true in agencies that deal with the welfare of children. Lack of staffing, inadequate training and other systemic failures keep even dedicated social workers from doing their best job. At schools, too many bureaucrats have agreed to keep confidential a teacher’s violations in return for moving the educator out quickly and without a lawsuit for wrongful termination.
All of this should be addressed, but before an individual harms others. Lawsuits are not the only, or even the best, solution.
Because as much as victims deserve justice — and money is one way to compensate for harm — New Mexico is a state of very small cities, counties and school districts. Even with caps on damage payments, some governing bodies, particularly in smaller locales, face potential bankruptcy if this legislation becomes law. Cities, counties and other governmental bodies are speaking with one voice about this, and we don’t agree their alarm is a case of crying wolf.
Negotiations as the bill progressed limited payouts to $2 million, but that sum remains out of reach for many small-town entities. Victims of police brutality or other actions taken by government workers still have the potential to reach out-of-court settlements — and they do, which is why hiring and training improvements matter so much. Santa Fe just reached an agreement to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the family of a man killed in an electrical accident at work. Albuquerque pays out millions in police settlements. People can receive compensation — and they should — even without additional ways to sue.
Before expanding the opportunity to take to court, New Mexico needs to make a concerted, targeted effort to improve how it hires and supervises employees. That includes tracking bad cops or predatory teachers, no matter what their unions say.
Attack the problem on the front end. That’s the better way to protect the people of New Mexico.
This piece by the New Mexican is hypocrisy, as they WILL NOT cover problems with Police Training (SFPD has the worst in the state), Police Certification (SFPD has a significant number of illegally Certified Officers), and the LEA curriculum, which is illegal since 2013.
Now they tell us that this bill is unnecessary, which is simple ignorance and mischief on their part.
Any significant coverage of NM police problems by the New Mexican ended when Ray Rivera left, and it seems Phill has no interest, and turns off coverage.
Now this.... For an example of what the New Mexicano won't look at; here's a very clear murder, and cover up, by the NMSP.
https://nmindepth.com/2016/03/23/puff-of-smoke-justice-system-designed-to-clear-cop-who-killed-jeanette-anaya/
An interesting bill. So anyone can sue, say the State of NM, if the legislature passed and the Guv. signed a bill that resulted in death or harm to an individual? Let's say this egregious Daylight Savings Time Year Round law gets passed and implemented. And a child is killed at a crosswalk or school bus stop in the pitch black dark of 6:30 am in December. Could the parent(s) sue the state?
