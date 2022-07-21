While Santa Fe debates and discusses what can be done to alleviate homelessness, residents who live near unsanctioned camps increasingly feel under siege.
They peer out their backyards to a vista of mounds of trash, makeshift camps and even glimpses of people relieving themselves. The refuse produced by daily living builds up, creating both an eyesore and a health hazard.
The situation is getting worse and needs attention before someone gets hurt in a conflict between homeless and homeowner.
City officials say there are about 80 unsanctioned camps around town, while understanding that many people believe there are more. Some 200 people have been identified as homeless in Santa Fe. That number, too, likely is higher.
As a solution, the city has proposed putting a sanctioned camp at the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design, or the midtown campus. There has been so much pushback on the idea from business owners and neighbors, a town hall is being planned to discuss the idea in early August.
Meanwhile, the problem continues — and to hear homeowners tell it, grows.
Even without a decision on whether to offer sanctioned camping space to people without shelter, city officials must do more now to help people feel safe.
At minimum, efforts should start with getting trash out of arroyos and trails. Hire temporary work crews if necessary, but don’t let the city become a dumping ground. It may be costly, but a city that’s clean and compassionate can say it is doing its best.
Now to the tougher equation: Protecting private property so individual homeowners aren’t stuck with paying for cleanups. Cities have limits — set by court decisions — on how they can police unsanctioned camping on public property, but that doesn’t mean individual residents should be stuck paying the bill.
This is where the public can and should speak up, because the problem won’t magically dissolve. And better ideas are needed.
Shelters and other services are located in the middle of Santa Fe, along the Cerrillos Road corridor, and they and the neighbors have done an admirable job of trying to coexist. They will need even more help from the city as time goes on.
City leaders and residents should discuss whether services could be located in other parts of town, too. Homelessness is a universal problem; an array of help in different areas would reduce lessen the impact on one area, and hopefully, help make the issue more manageable.
Understand this, too. Santa Fe cares. That much is clear, with hundreds of volunteers helping at local shelters and donating food and dollars to keep their neighbors fed. For the most part, residents are kind to panhandlers — and Santa Fe has more than its share of people begging for a dollar at corners.
But people who work hard for a living deserve compassion, too. They need to be able to sit in their yards without worrying a grandchild will see a person exposing himself. They should be able to walk on trails without passing campsites full of trash. They should be able to fill up the truck at a gas station without being accosted for money.
The root causes of people losing their shelter are deep and many. Everyone understands that the city needs more housing people can afford, better mental health and substance abuse services and wages that enable people to pay rent or a mortgage. It is a complicated problem, and the quest to find solution — not merely blame — must be paramount.
In the meantime, pay greater attention to the symptoms — camps in the waterways, trash in our parks and along our trails and overly aggressive panhandling. That would give residents some relief, and likely, increase support for what will be expensive and complicated fixes for a problem that is not going away anytime soon.