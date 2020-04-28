Credit Santa Fe leaders — from Mayor Alan Webber on down to department heads to union bosses — with understanding that the city’s fiscal crisis is bad and getting worse.
No one is ignoring the financial crisis that has blasted holes in the city budget; by June 30, the city must make up a shortfall of $46 million and then plan for next year’s budget with very little knowledge of how much money actually will be coming in.
All of this because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to orders for people to shelter in their homes, closed local businesses, canceled important summer festivals and killed tourism — all of which are the building blocks of the Santa Fe economy.
Gross receipts taxes, which make up about 70 percent of the city’s general fund budget, have plummeted. Since the general fund budget is what pays for the city’s day-to-day operations, cuts need to be made. Waiting will not make these decisions easier.
On Wednesday, the City Council will vote on the administration’s plan to furlough city workers at all levels. Most will be getting what amounts to a 10 percent cut in pay, with workers in jobs that directly serve the public getting more hours cut because their jobs have essentially vanished. If no one is parking on downtown streets, it’s hard to justify spending tax dollars on workers who hand out parking tickets.
We urge the council to approve a furlough plan — the union contract requires notice be given — so that these cuts can take effect May 6. The sooner the savings begin to accumulate, the better city finances will be. However, approving a plan does not mean this plan should be rubber-stamped. It is the job of the council to ask hard questions and make administrators and Webber justify their reasons. That’s just good governance.
That said, as hard as it is for people to lose two days of employment, if the work has vanished, the work has vanished. Remember, people who are furloughed 16 hours will have access to unemployment benefits. If their jobs have disappeared, we’d venture finding work to fill the remaining 24 hours is difficult.
Supervisors must be able to find worthwhile tasks for the person who normally might have been greeting customers at a city center or taking money at a parking garage — we know everyone wants to remain busy.
At the same time, complaints from union members about unequal burdens — a 10 percent pay cut is much harder to absorb for a person making $25,000 a year than for one making $170,000 — need to be addressed.
There is nothing preventing the city from instituting actual pay cuts — not furloughs — for workers making above a certain amount, say $75,000, and who aren’t union members. Then offer furloughs for everyone else, but require people with fatter paychecks to give up a bigger percentage of their pay. That saves more money, too.
In all, the planned furloughs save only $1.43 million. Other moves, including a freeze in spending, hiring freezes and eliminating temporary workers and overtime, add up to some $28 million.
Webber has cut his own pay by 30 percent, while at least two city councilors have asked that their salaries be docked four hours in solidarity. Those gestures are more than pandering; they show this budget crisis impacts the entire city work force. It’s still not enough.
Webber is pushing for state and federal help for the city budget — federal impact aid was allocated for larger cities only, leaving smaller cities like Santa Fe on their own. The council should approve his resolution, but we’re not sure federal leaders will listen, although Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature need to share whatever aid New Mexico has received.
Other options, such as selling assets, using a portion of the $16 million in the city’s rainy day fund and finding legal ways to spend money allocated elsewhere on operating expenses are being explored. This is a crisis that demands all-of-the-above solutions.
Meanwhile, work continues on next year’s budget, which takes effect July 1. Picking up the financial pieces of New Mexico’s shattered economy is going to be an uphill climb. Starting early and moving fast, though, will put Santa Fe in a position to provide basic services without raising taxes as it streamlines city government. The city is right to move quickly.
Now, adjust the furlough plan so workers who make the least are not suffering the most.
