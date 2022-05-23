The city of Santa Fe is in the middle of redistricting for its four City Council districts — and that means it’s time for people to show up for meetings and speak up about how they want to be represented.
The different proposals range from fairly simple boundary shifts so populations are more equal to maps that change the shape of districts more drastically.
One Zoom hearing already has taken place, with three in-person hearings scheduled to gather feedback from residents. The first starts Tuesday in the Main Library downtown, with another hearing June 14 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and the final meeting June 28 at the Southside Branch Library. All meetings start at 5:30 p.m.
As we go through hearings, we’ll learn more about the pros and cons of each proposal. For now, what matters is people pay attention. Study the proposals, and then we can make up our minds.
The redistricting process occurs every 10 years after numbers from the U.S. Census are reported. As with redistricting nationally and statewide, the goals are to ensure population in each district is similar, voting rights of minorities are respected and the districts make sense — meaning no gerrymandered districts that favor — or penalize — certain groups of voters.
In states across the country, the political powers in charge have become experts in creating either heavily GOP or majority Democratic districts — depending on the legislative majority — so the other side has less chance of winning.
In such cases, voters aren’t choosing elected officials; those elected officials are choosing their voters. That’s not how a representative democracy should work.
For the City Council districts, an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been charged with deciding how the political boundaries will be drawn. The City Council has a final vote, which must take place three months before a municipal election. The plan is for to the commission to present a final map by July, which is plenty of time.
According to Albuquerque-based Research and Polling, Inc., each district should have between 20,783 and 22,969 residents, based on federal guidelines.
Three districts are close to what federal guidelines require, but midtown District 4 — located primarily between Cerrillos Road, Yucca Street and Interstate 25 — has about 13 percent more residents than allowed.
Although the city has grown around 20 percent since the last census, a majority of that growth is due to the annexation of county property rather than a population boom.
Santa Fe now has the opportunity to balance district populations and draw boundaries that will serve citizens well for the next 10 years. Be sure to speak up in favor of the map you believe best allows all citizens to have a voice.