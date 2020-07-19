The city of Santa Fe has big budget decisions to make as it maneuvers its way through the COVID-19 economic crash.
Already, services are affected — whether because of the pandemic or because spending has to be reduced. The new fiscal year began July 1, but because the city doesn’t know how much money it’s making — gross receipts taxes, remember, lag a few months behind — the actual budget is a work in progress. City councilors just got a peek at numbers and Mayor Alan Webber will begin unveiling spending plans this week, so a robust debate on what city government should look like is underway.
In the midst of all of this back and forth, officials announced that chief spokeswoman Lilia Chacon no longer is working for the city. As is customary with personnel matters, officials did not say much about why Chacon was leaving, only that she had “separated” from the city. She did not return a reporter’s call seeking comment.
While we’re not among journalists who claim public information officers are a waste of taxpayer dollars, we do know that city finances are not in the best of shape. Chacon’s position paid around $74,000 a year. That’s a decent chunk of change. The job is supposed to be advertised soon, meaning the city spokeswoman will be replaced.
Here’s another idea. Kristine Mihelcic, in charge of constituent services, was an able spokeswoman for Santa Fe County. She returned phone calls, answered questions and dealt with the public in an able and professional manner. She knows Santa Fe, understands local media and government and is trusted by one and all.
No, she should not have to do two jobs indefinitely, but she is more than qualified to fill in. That would save thousands of dollars at a time when every penny counts.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe has a full-time mayor, Alan Webber, who knows more about communications than most of the reporters who cover him. He founded a magazine, Fast Company, and worked as a speechwriter and political communicator over his career. He is the chief spokesman for the city. That’s as it should be.
For everything else, Mihelcic can step in, using the various public information officers in city government, whether in environmental services or the police department, and direct their work.
They would take over the basic tasks of informing citizens, updating the Facebook page, using Twitter, sending out notices of closings and openings, etc. Most of her work would still be in dealing with constituent needs; that’s an important job, after all. A more relaxed information system might mean that reporters would more frequently talk directly to the people doing the work — whether police on the streets, laborers fixing roads or employees at the parks.
Eventually, when the budget crisis has ended, the city can advertise and hire a director for the city’s communications. That’s a worthwhile job in this age of 24/7 communications. For now, leave the position open — there’s a hiring freeze for most jobs anyway — and fill it from within. The dollars saved can be put to good use. Taxpayers will cheer.
Heck, even the grumpiest city councilors might applaud.
