The city of Santa Fe begins hearings on the budget for the 2022 fiscal year this week. Already, it’s clear that putting together a spending plan is more fun when there is money flowing in, with the budget in the works much more generous than the pandemic-slashed budget of 2021.
In unveiling the $346 million proposal last week, Mayor Alan Webber said it represents city values — putting people first, whether they work for the city or live here. The proposal is $33.7 million larger than this year’s budget, an 11 percent increase.
There are raises equivalent to 4 percent for most city workers and 3 percent for city department directors. A $2.3 million increase for health insurance rates is going to be absorbed by city reserves instead of passing costs on to employees.
For people in the community, there will be a $3 million infusion into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund — that’s to continue to fulfill promises to increase the supply of homes and apartments that working people can buy or rent.
The mayor’s proposal is a starting point for discussion, with members of the community and city councilors ready to weigh in as hearings begin.
The plan calls for adding new employees in the Land Use Department, a proposal that makes sense — at least on the surface — considering the boom in construction and remodeling going on in the city. However, just what those employees will do and how much they will make is the sort of detail that can be addressed in hearings.
Adding employees to administer projects is another proposal that will need explaining. Five new employees to oversee work being done might be necessary to get projects in on time and to avoid mistakes of past city administrations — think of issues surrounding the 2008 parks bonds. In 2016, then-state Auditor Tim Keller identified $2 million improperly spent on noncapital expenses. So oversight might be needed, or it might only add layers of administration instead of putting more people in place to do the actual work.
Money for more studies is another area where we’re sure there will be plenty of questions, and those are necessary. These are small amounts when considered against the amount of city spending, but $112,000 for a “police workload assessment” and $200,000 for a growth management study add up.
We would advise the city to put no money into studies without real-time goals on the other end. What is the day-to-day value of a workload assessment? What does the city want to do with the results? What is different about this study than recent looks at how many police officers Santa Fe needs? Same with growth management — what’s the point and what will the city do with results? Considering the nature of expansion, it does seem that bringing Santa Fe County in on the study would be productive.
If Santa Fe wants to retain its historic nature — while still being able to be a home to middle-income and less affluent people — it will take county and city leaders working together. The area is increasingly interconnected and interdependent, particularly when it comes to growth and housing.
We expect tough questions on revenue as well as spending. Is the budget too optimistic? Is it too reliant on stimulus dollars that will not be recurring? The budget, too, is being presented in the midst of an election year. With Webber and City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler the only two announced candidates, we expect the looming race to intrude in budget discussions now and again.
The Finance Committee kicks off the process at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with additional hearings Wednesday and Thursday and again April 21, 22 and 27, with a vote on the budget set for April 28.
At the heart of all debate should be this question: Is the city spending taxpayer dollars wisely and well to do the necessary work of running Santa Fe? Tune in for answers.
