Rio Arriba County citizens deserve praise for raising a stink about potential corruption — even when the agencies supposed to root out malfeasance didn’t seem of much help in investigating problems at the North Central Solid Waste Authority.
Here’s the backstory: Rio Arriba County residents had long expressed concern about the actions by officials at the solid waste authority, an agency set up to provide trash and hauling services within most of unincorporated Rio Arriba County, Española, Chama, as well as Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh. Issues raised included allegations of fake billing for services not rendered, a lack of financial audits and a failure to follow the ordinance that set the agency up in the first place. And there’s more. So much more.
A Rio Arriba County resident, Antonio DeVargas, filed a citizens petition to form a grand jury. It was signed by hundreds of county residents seeking a special inquiry. DeVargas said he was particularly concerned because the waste authority had the habit of placing liens on property over unpaid bills.
District Judge Jason Lidyard ordered the grand jury empaneled in 2019. The pandemic delayed the inquiry, which finally resulted in a 22-page report released last month.
In it, the grand jury recommended two of the waste authority’s board members — Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo and former county Manager Tomas Campos — be criminally charged with perjury.
The grand jury filed indictments charging both men with perjury, a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
More shocking, though, is that grand jurors want an indictment against the waste authority itself, with a plea to the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate and remove any board members who hold public office from their posts.
The grand jury blamed management and the board for at least $34,000 inappropriately spent between 2016 and 2018. That includes $18,000 in unauthorized credit card charges, $6,000 in lost cash deposits and $10,000 spent on an unsigned, unapproved contract for work that wasn’t done.
To reach its conclusions, the grand jury heard from 14 witnesses over some 30 hours of testimony, reviewing thousands of documents as part of the investigation.
This was incredible work from citizens, people who deserved help from professionals trained to uncover waste, fraud and corruption.
Tellingly, however, the grand jury report in July singled out the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — and not in a complimentary way — stating it was difficult to obtain critical information from the office and that “on multiple occasions … received inaccurate information or discovered that information had been withheld regarding important procedures and deadlines.”
What’s clear in the case is this: Citizens interested in clean and ethical government need and deserve help from law enforcement officials sworn to protect the public.
The grand jury report says citizens didn’t get it. And the events of the past week make you wonder whether they will.
State Attorney General Raúl Torrez said his office is now “concentrating on a wide-ranging civil investigation” into the waste authority mess, but he says the perjury cases against Naranjo and Campos are the property of the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office. But the DA filed notices of conflict last week, noting “it is now impossible to maintain public trust in its prosecution of this matter.”
That means the perjury cases are headed to a special prosecutor.
If you live in Española or an adjoining community or pueblo served by the appropriately named waste authority, all this must have a “Who’s On First?” feel. It would be comical if it weren’t so sad.
And so it goes, in a land where citizens must take the justice system into their own hands — or else remain at the mercy of local officials and agencies accused of malfeasance and worse.
Led by longtime activist DeVargas, Rio Arriba citizens stood up for themselves. They had to, because no one in charge was paying attention.
The question now is whether anyone will pay attention in the future.