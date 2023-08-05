Rio Arriba County citizens deserve praise for raising a stink about potential corruption — even when the agencies supposed to root out malfeasance didn’t seem of much help in investigating problems at the North Central Solid Waste Authority.

Here’s the backstory: Rio Arriba County residents had long expressed concern about the actions by officials at the solid waste authority, an agency set up to provide trash and hauling services within most of unincorporated Rio Arriba County, Española, Chama, as well as Santa Clara Pueblo and Ohkay Owingeh. Issues raised included allegations of fake billing for services not rendered, a lack of financial audits and a failure to follow the ordinance that set the agency up in the first place. And there’s more. So much more.

A Rio Arriba County resident, Antonio DeVargas, filed a citizens petition to form a grand jury. It was signed by hundreds of county residents seeking a special inquiry. DeVargas said he was particularly concerned because the waste authority had the habit of placing liens on property over unpaid bills.

Recommended for you