Be not afraid, city leaders.
Placing a measure on the ballot that makes it easier for citizens to put initiatives up for a vote so they — and not elected officials — can attempt to pass laws, will not damage Santa Fe’s values.
This is not something to fear.
Yes, it is true that in some parts of the country, initiative and referendums are used as a cudgel to restrict rights or pass draconian measures. Often, this is not because citizens want a change but because well-moneyed interests see an opportunity to manipulate ballot measures.
The passage of such measures can have long-reaching impact, including causing governments to lack enough money to provide services. In 1978, California voters passed a restrictive proposition directly capping property taxes, creating voting thresholds to make enacting other taxes difficult and curbing government's ability to use tax-like fees.
Critics of the measure say Proposition 13 has contributed to unstable funding for education, the housing shortage and a growing wealth gap in the state four decades after it passed.
Yet ranked-choice voting became standard in Alaska because citizens put the initiative on the ballot. As a result, Democrat Mary Peltola is in Congress, with election analysts crediting the voting system for helping her beat Republican Sarah Palin and others. Colorado legalized marijuana, not through its Legislature but through a vote of the people, passing Constitutional Amendment 64 in 2012. Ballot initiatives have preserved abortion rights in a number of states, including Kansas and Tennessee, in recent months.
The people can act when lawmakers aren't paying attention.
And that's the reason citizens put proposed laws on the ballot. They don't feel they are being heard. It is essential to guard against special interests from hijacking ballot initiatives for their own purposes. But with adequate safeguards, citizens can seek redress without having to wait to vote out elected officials who are particularly unresponsive.
The measure city voters will consider come November was approved by a 5-4 margin. Councilors Amanda Chavez, Lee Garcia, Michael Garcia, Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal voted in favor of letting voters decide if they want easier ballot access. Councilors Jamie Cassutt, Signe Lindell, Carol Romero-Wirth and Mayor Alan Webber voted against it.
Because the measure will be on the ballot in November, city residents will have weeks to discuss it and decide whether they want to make ballot access easier.
Currently, petitioners who want to repeal legislation or pass new initiatives through a citywide election must gather signatures of 33.3% of the number of voters. The measure lowers the required number of voters' signatures to 15% of votes cast in the most recent city election that included a race for mayor.
That's still considerably higher than the national average, as measure co-sponsor Villarreal pointed out during a special council meeting earlier this week.
"The higher the threshold, the more we are preventing regular people from having access to this democracy-building tool, when you require more signatures it only allows more special interests and bad-faith actors to have the money necessary to gather the required signatures," Villarreal said.
The two sponsors laid their case out well, although Councilor Romero-Wirth remained unconvinced: "In a community like Santa Fe that has very progressive values and tends to elect people who reflect those values, I see this as empowering people other than the people we have in office who hold progressive values."
For Romero-Wirth, representative democracy works best when elected officials listen to their constituents and respond. That's their job, after all. But citizens can feel ignored — and many don't believe their government is responsive enough. We would wager that should this measure pass, the first ballot initiative citizens bring forth might be to require strong enforcement of the city noise ordinance — complaints about loud cars and trucks are constant.
Our elected leaders need to have faith in the residents of Santa Fe. They are smart enough to see whether they are being used by special interests with nefarious intent. Come November, should they choose, voters can decide whether they want to take a more active role in governing. It's up to them. And it should be.