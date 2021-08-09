Members of the Citizen Redistricting Committee have been busy in recent weeks, meeting across New Mexico to discuss how districts for the state House, Senate, Public Education Commission and U.S. Congress should be drawn.
It’s a difficult task on a tight deadline.
Redistricting — when it is fair — has a number of goals in mind. Population in all districts should be roughly equal so each person’s vote has the same weight. Districts should keep communities of interest together as much as is possible. Minority voting rights must be protected; districts should be contiguous and compact. It’s important to protect communities of interest, defined as groups with tradition, culture and interests in common.
Since last week, the redistricting committee has been hearing from the public about its desires and concerns when it comes to the new districts. More meetings are scheduled this week, with in-person sessions still to come Wednesday in Roswell, Thursday in Las Cruces, Saturday in Albuquerque and Sunday in Española. (Learn how to watch online at nmredistricting.org/meetings-transparency).
Once the meetings end, the committee will put together maps of the new districts, with another series of meetings to come after the maps are released.
Right now, though, citizen input is crucial.
For example, in the meeting last week in Las Vegas, N.M., people who commented talked about the problems of House District 40, which is divided by a mountain range. Residents of Mora County feel neglected, in part because they feel the district is dominated by the more populous Española, on the other side of the Sangre de Cristos. Tribal representatives have been vocal about how districts shouldn’t reduce their voters’ clout at the ballot box. Albuquerque residents said they didn’t want the river dividing districts if possible.
The group’s website — nmredistricting.org — also has a mapmaking feature that allows individuals to draw their own district boundaries. They can be submitted to the committee, along with public comments so that different viewpoints may be taken into consideration. That’s especially important considering the committee lacks Native and rural representation. This mapmaking feature is a first.
It’s difficult to draw those maps until census information is available — and it’s being released this month. With the new information about where people live and how population has risen or dropped, would-be mapmakers can decide how districts should be drawn to allow a fair vote.
And ensuring a fair vote is the whole reason for redistricting by commission. Before, when the Legislature alone drew districts, the political process tended to end up in expensive lawsuits that led to judges, not elected officials, drawing political boundaries.
Should it worked as envisioned, proposed district plans would go to the Legislature by Oct. 30, with lawmakers then approving them in a special session before the end of the year.
As commission Chairman Edward Chavez said at the Farmington meeting Monday, “The most important thing is that we get public input and we take this input seriously.” Redistricting happens only once very 10 years. As we have seen in the past, political parties can use the process to protect incumbents and their political power. Extreme redistricting, or gerrymandering, can lead to minority rule. It’s undemocratic.
In this process, New Mexicans can take pride that our state has chosen to redistrict in a way that attempts to remove politics from the process. To get it right, citizens need to speak up.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.