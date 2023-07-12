The brutal heat wave engulfing the United States — including New Mexico and the Southwest — is a portent of hotter days to come. What is record-breaking heat today is tomorrow’s normal.
And for cities such as Santa Fe, where cooler summers have always been a selling point, the high temperatures this week offer a warning. What do city and county leaders need to do now to prepare infrastructure for hotter days to come?
One place to start? Bus stops. Catching a bus often is a long waiting game. Yet many city bus stops have no shade, and in some places, few benches. Even waiting 10 minutes for a bus in 94-degree weather, on concrete, with no shade and no seat, can be difficult, especially for the infirm or elderly.
In city parks, shade structures can be inadequate. Trees, of course, provide a canopy of protection, but they often are not located near playground equipment where children are climbing, sliding and otherwise having a good time.
Without adequate shade, the playgrounds of Santa Fe are mostly useless during the heat of the day. As infrastructure repairs are made and parks refurbished, more attention needs to be paid to ensure adequate shade.
The same holds true for water fountains. Often at parks, there is little way to refill water bottles so everyone stays hydrated.
More water stations should be available in all locations where people gather — that will be more important than ever as temperatures soar, especially for people who lack shelter and don’t have cool places to rest during the day. At least they can have water to drink, water that is free, clean and available.
City and county leaders — just as they do for bitterly cold days and nights — should decide what sort of cooling stations are needed. When do they need to open and where should they be?
Like many other cities, Santa Fe has recognized the need to improve its urban canopy — not just in parks but across the city to provide shade and cooling. Toward that end, local and state governments should be more aggressive in replacing dying or dead trees. Those that are drought-tolerant can thrive despite the climate and provide shade for people using city streets.
Watering trees that are still alive is important, too, because they cool homes and businesses, which allows people to use less air conditioning. Shade matters.
An interesting 2021 study from Arizona State University researchers, “Fifty Grades of Shade,” points out a few challenges to natural shade.
In dry areas, adequate water for trees is a problem, and in heavily built-up cities, planting trees that won’t interfere with existing infrastructure — sewers, cables, power lines, etc. — can be challenging, the study found.
As researchers concluded, “this study expands the ‘right tree, right place’ paradigm to ‘right shade, right place’ by including viable non-natural shade alternatives into urban design guidelines while acknowledging the co-benefits of trees.”
In old Santa Fe, the people built portals to provide much-needed shade. Buildings were constructed of thick walls around an interior courtyard where trees and shrubs provided natural shade. Ground cover wasn’t asphalt or concrete — reducing the use of both also can help keep cities cooler.
Today, with Santa Fe and the Southwest heating up, designing a healthy urban environment will include paying attention to shade. Infrastructure needs to be strengthened for the hotter days to come. Until that happens, wear a hat, carry water and keep to the shady side of the street.