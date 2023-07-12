The brutal heat wave engulfing the United States — including New Mexico and the Southwest — is a portent of hotter days to come. What is record-breaking heat today is tomorrow’s normal.

And for cities such as Santa Fe, where cooler summers have always been a selling point, the high temperatures this week offer a warning. What do city and county leaders need to do now to prepare infrastructure for hotter days to come?

One place to start? Bus stops. Catching a bus often is a long waiting game. Yet many city bus stops have no shade, and in some places, few benches. Even waiting 10 minutes for a bus in 94-degree weather, on concrete, with no shade and no seat, can be difficult, especially for the infirm or elderly.

