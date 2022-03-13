Reducing dependence on fossil fuels is one way for individual drivers to save money while collectively decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. That can mean driving less but also switching to alternative modes of transportation, including bicycles.
For a town such as Santa Fe, with numerous bike paths, cycling seems like a useful alternative. However, as any cyclist in Santa Fe knows, taking to the streets sometimes can feel risky. Cars and trucks don’t always share the streets with cyclists. Debris scattered on asphalt can make maneuvering difficult. Crossing major roads is dangerous, whether for walkers or bike riders. And Americans — especially in the West, with its wide-open spaces — love their cars.
But there is inspiration from other cities about how to make urban areas more bike-friendly.
In Paris, an ambitious plan is underway that will eliminate most cars from much of the city. Travelers will have to use scooters, bikes or their legs. By 2024, Paris hopes to eliminate some 50 percent of cars, including most private vehicles, used for through traffic. It’s estimated the plan would result in the removal of 100,000 cars per day from the streets of the city. Already, during the coronavirus pandemic, Paris added more than 100 miles of bike lanes. It’s part of a broader push for more environmentally friendly vehicle traffic — including allowing electric vehicles only, perhaps as soon as 2030.
Switching to bike traffic is happening all over Europe. Several countries pay citizens to bike to work, offering as much as 26 cents per mile to riders who keep cars off the roads. The United Kingdom offers lease-to-own incentive programs to reward cyclists with discounted bikes and cycling gear. In the Netherlands, 27 percent of trips are by bike, as opposed to 1 percent in the United States.
Policies to encourage more bikes on the road aren’t limited to Europe, and they can be more targeted than making over an entire downtown. An initiative in Ventura County in California makes it easier for cyclists to get around town. It could be copied in Santa Fe easily at low cost. Ventura County has set up 18 bicycle repair stations, 13 of which are located near fire stations in areas with a lot of bike traffic. The stations feature an air pump, tools and mounts so riders can perform small repairs easily, including changing a tire or adjusting brakes.
Simple alterations — including offering plenty of bike racks at local stores and shopping centers — could help more people use their bikes. New York City just began installing safe bike-parking pods. People can’t ride bikes if they have no place to leave them where they aren’t danger of being stolen.
More complicated, but necessary, would be improving street design so bike lanes are protected and separate. On streets such as Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s or St. Francis, commuters who want to cycle to work need greater protection. Yes, there are bike trails, but navigating between trails does mean traveling on busy roads.
Schools could join in the effort — if car traffic is reduced and streets feel safer, more children can ride their bikes to school. That would provide healthy exercise for kids who often spend too much time in front of the screen.
When people had to stay home because of COVID-19, bikes became incredibly popular. Individuals were bored and wanted to ride. They also were nervous about being around other people on buses or trains. Bikes had a moment. Bikes have momentum. To keep it rolling along, cities such as Santa Fe should work to make cycling safer and convenient so bikes can be used, not just for recreation, but as transportation.
