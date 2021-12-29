Watching First Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe host vaccination clinics so more people can receive their COVID-19 shots is a reminder — too often forgotten today — that the Christian religion believes in supporting the well-being of the community.
Jesus Christ, after all, traveled in a group — his apostles and followers together seeking to put humankind on a better path, living a less selfish life that emphasized faith, helping others and seeking the good of all. Material success in this world never was the goal.
Yet in the United States, many Christian groups argue financial wealth in this life is a sign of God’s favor. It’s hardly new in America — the belief that comfort on Earth is a sign of God’s favor traveled here with the Puritans. Over the years in the United States, we have seen the prosperity gospel adherents, the rise of megachurches and a renewed emphasis on wealth. This way of living centers believers on individual choices rather than collective actions.
This is a problem, considering we live in a time when solving big problems — everything from climate change to the pandemic — relies on people working together. Some of the biggest resisters to receiving vaccinations or wearing masks — actions that protect each other — have been right-wing Christian leaders, including some in New Mexico.
That’s why it is encouraging to see leadership from local Christians in Santa Fe.
Earlier this week, First Presbyterian Church held a vaccination clinic in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Health. About 160 people showed up, and the church's pastor, the Rev. Andrew Black, said he hopes other congregations join in as the nation fights the omicron variant.
What is so important about these initiatives is that they can reach people who might be uncomfortable receiving shots in another place. As one woman said who came to the church clinic: “I feel at home here.”
To reach unvaccinated people — to at least try and reduce the numbers of hard-core deniers — it will take effort on the personal level, with trusted friends and leaders reaching out and making the vaccinations seem less threatening.
In earlier portions of the rollout, other churches, including Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community, hosted vaccine clinics. Now, as efforts redouble to reach people who have refused vaccinations and to extend the third booster shot broadly, a faith community is a trusted place for people to turn.
More than 75 percent of adults in New Mexico have two shots, and another 34 percent of those have received their booster. As admirable as those numbers are, large pockets of people lack protection from omicron, a scarily contagious form of COVID-19.
The goal, remember, is to stop the virus from mutating. That means stopping the spread. Getting vaccinated and wearing masks — improve the quality if you can — will help New Mexico work its way out of this pandemic. Churches and their leaders are excellent places to get the job done.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.