With the conclusion of a high school sports season and school year that was unprecedented — and, we hope, never to be repeated — it’s time to offer a massive high-five to the athletes who excelled and those who had the courage to compete.
Extracurricular activities, though extraordinarily fun and an excellent teaching tool, are never easy. And that’s in normal times. What athletes from throughout Northern New Mexico endured during the pandemic was above and beyond — and yet they not only survived, but thrived through grace, patience and talent.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday in The New Mexican’s sports pages, reporters Will Webber and James Barron told you the stories of some of the best athletes in New Mexico. Special congratulations go to St. Michael’s Lucas Corriz and Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu, the male and female athletes of the year.
But there were other winners: the following is a listing of state champions in our region; a chance to offer a final cheer. To these winners — and the coaches, teammates, fans and friends who helped them along the way — it’s a final salute to a race well run.
Team champs in fall sports
Girls soccer: St. Michael’s (Class 1A-3A)
Girls cross-country: Los Alamos (Class 4A), Academy for Technology and the Classics (Class 1A-2A)
Individual champions in fall sports
Cross-country
Class 1A-2A
Boys: Gilly Valdez, Peñasco
Girls: Vanessa Dominguez, Pecos
Class 4A
Girls: Norissa Valdez, Los Alamos
Team champs in winter sports
Girls basketball: Pecos (Class 2A)
Swimming
Boys overall: Los Alamos
Small schools: Girls/boys — Santa Fe Prep
Individual champs in winter sports
Boys swimming
500 yard freestyle, 200 individual medley: Orion Henderson, Los Alamos
100 breaststroke: Max Corliss, Los Alamos
200 medley relay: Los Alamos (Ming Lo, Max Corliss, Konstantin Nelson, Andy Corliss)
Wrestling champs
Individuals
Class 1A-3A
Daniel Trujillo, Las Vegas Robertson
(106 pounds)
Cruz Martinez, West Las Vegas (113)
Andres Grano, Robertson (152)
Eric Gallegos, West Las Vegas (170)
Derik Ortiz, Pecos (195)
Class 4A
Damian Martinez, Los Alamos (160)
Teke Nieto, Los Alamos (195)
Team champs in spring sports
Track and field
Class 3A
Boys: St. Michael’s
Girls: St. Michael’s
Class 4A
Boys: Los Alamos
Girls: Los Alamos
Individuals champs in spring sports
Tennis
Girls: Isabel Voinescu, Santa Fe Prep (singles)
Hannah Garcia/Mariella Rigales, St. Michael’s (doubles)
Golf
Girls
Class 1A-3A
Karen Tian, Santa Fe Prep
Track and field
Class 2A
Boys
100, 200 meters: Rolando Sandoval, Pecos
800, 1,600 meters: Gilly Valdez, Peñasco
Long, triple jump: Andres Martinez, McCurdy
Girls
800, 1,600 meters: Josette Gurule, ATC
3,200: Maggie Rittmeyer, ATC
3,200 relay: ATC (Maggie Rittmeyer, Kamryn Hoehne, Aiga Den Hartog, Josette Gurule)
Class 3A
Boys
100, 300 hurdles: Daymon Lujan, St. Michael’s
High jump: Finn Coles, Santa Fe Prep
Javelin: Devin Flores, St. Michael’s
400 relay: St. Michael’s (Daniel Kupcho, Daymon Lujan, Lucas Montoya, Robbi Chianese)
3,200 relay: Santa Fe Prep (Lewis Sisler, Gabe Cordova, Ian Olson, Joshua Abeyta)
Medley relay: St. Michael’s (Marcus Leyba, Diego Armendariz, Lucas Montoya, Ryan Kuhn)
1,600 relay: Santa Fe Prep (Asher Nathan, Gabe Cordova, Harry Browning, Joshua Abeyta)
Girls
100 meters, long jump: Isabel Voinescu,
Santa Fe Prep
100 hurdles, triple jump: Jacque Gorman,
St. Michael’s
300 hurdles: Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s
Javelin: Lauren McHorse, Santa Fe Prep
400 relay: St. Michael’s (Grace Sandoval, Olivia Farrar, Milena Keene, Rebekah Bagwell)
3,200 relay: Las Vegas Robertson (Liana Fernandez, Azjaneah Garcia Martinez, Amor Montoya, Maya Luu)
Medley relay: Las Vegas Robertson (Amor Montoya, Emaya Smith, Liana Fernandez, Maya Luu)
Class 4A
Boys
800, 1,600, 3,200: Rafael Sanchez, Los Alamos
300 hurdles: Fenyx Morningdove, Bernalillo (Santa Fe Indian School athlete competing for another school)
Shot put: Max Berndt, Los Alamos
Girls
100: Holly Sanchez, Los Alamos
200: Nya Lee, Los Alamos
400: Tia Hartzol, Los Alamos
800: Emma Montoya, Los Alamos
1,600: Hailey McDowell, Los Alamos
Long jump: Angelina Passalacqua, Los Alamos
High jump: Bailey Yost, Los Alamos
400 relay: Los Alamos (Syana Sanchez, Holly Sanchez, Tia Hartzol, Nyla Lee)
800 relay: Los Alamos (Angelina Passalacqua, Holly Sanchez, Syana Sanchez, Nyla Lee)
Medley relay: Los Alamos (Meredith Brown, Helen Sanchez, Jorda Tucker, Sophie Chandwick)
1,600 relay: Los Alamos (Michaela Gonzales, Tia Hartzol, Angelina Passalacqua, Bailey Yost)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.