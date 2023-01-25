Most people aren’t allowed to drink on the job. That's not the case for men and women serving in the New Mexico Legislature.
Unlike other workplaces, lawmakers can tipple when it suits, keeping cold brews in office freezers or having a well-stocked bar at the ready. They don’t have to retreat to a nearby restaurant for a well-lubricated lunch. Liquor is closer at hand.
The culture of the place — with frequent receptions and after-work meeting with lobbyists — also invites alcohol into the mix. As experience teaches us, some of the dumbest decisions are made while drunk, whether getting behind the wheel of a car, making an unwelcome pass or engaging in fisticuffs.
Now, State Sen. Harold Pope, a Democrat from Albuquerque, wants to change the culture at the Roundhouse. He has filed Senate Resolution 1, which would alter rules of the Senate to limit lawmakers’ drinking. His effort doesn’t impact the House, but new Speaker Javier Martinez and other representatives ought to consider a similar approach.
Pope's resolution is at the Rules Committee. If it wins a do-pass recommendation there, it needs a majority vote from the Senate to be adopted. Or, a two-thirds majority of senators can pass it without an endorsement from Rules. Good for Pope and the resolution's co-sponsors for taking on alcohol consumption in the Legislature.
The language is quite simple: “No senator shall consume alcohol before or during any floor session or meeting of a committee to which a member has been appointed."
Setting such a guideline could eliminate drinks over lunch or a glass of wine imbibed during a meeting with lobbyists, but that’s fine. Adult men and women can discuss policy and legislation without needing a drink. Sobriety might be preferable, to be honest.
This isn’t to say we think most legislators are going about their business drunk, or even tipsy. It’s essential, though, for this state — and its leaders — to set a better example when it comes to their relationship with alcohol.
The state death rate, 86.6 per 100,000 population, was more than twice the national rate of 41.5 per 100,000 population in 2020, the most recent year for which Department of Health statistics are available. Put in plain terms, every day an average of five people died from alcohol-related causes. Given the increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic, it's possible those numbers are worse today.
Whether a senator takes a swig before taking a vote will not necessarily slow down the drinking of individual New Mexicans. However, lawmakers who use less on alcohol in their daily lives likely will be more open to passing legislation designed to reduce alcohol abuse.
One focus of this 2023 legislative session, we have maintained, must be helping all of New Mexico better control its alcohol use. From public service campaigns designed to raise awareness of alcohol abuse, to reducing under-age drinking, to raising alcohol taxes, to providing more treatment options, New Mexico has many options available to reduce the harm alcohol is causing in the state.
One place to start: No drinking while doing the job of governing.