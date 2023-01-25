Most people aren’t allowed to drink on the job. That's not the case for men and women serving in the New Mexico Legislature.

Unlike other workplaces, lawmakers can tipple when it suits, keeping cold brews in office freezers or having a well-stocked bar at the ready. They don’t have to retreat to a nearby restaurant for a well-lubricated lunch. Liquor is closer at hand.

The culture of the place — with frequent receptions and after-work meeting with lobbyists — also invites alcohol into the mix. As experience teaches us, some of the dumbest decisions are made while drunk, whether getting behind the wheel of a car, making an unwelcome pass or engaging in fisticuffs.

