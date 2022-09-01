Two hundred people showed up this week at a city of Santa Fe town hall to talk about more ways to help those living without basic shelter. That's a strong indication that Santa Fe residents care what happens to people who are struggling but also believe it is time for new approaches to alleviate the crisis of homelessness.
Dozens of people are living in arroyos and on street corners, sleeping outside, struggling for regular meals and lacking basic hygiene facilities. Individuals who have no place to store belongings abandon shopping carts all over town, costing stores tens of thousands of dollars and littering public and private spaces. Property owners report vandalism and pilfering and, more seriously, have seen drug use near children. Unsightly and unsanitary litter blights our parks and our streets.
This can’t be allowed to continue. Like so many cities across the nation — including in New Mexico — Santa Fe is searching for better policies to find people housing and relieve suffering.
Starting Friday, the city of Santa Fe will begin breaking up unsanctioned camps, directing people who live on the streets to head to shelters. City policy prohibits public camping, a mandate that was not enforced during the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer beds were available in shelters and crowding people in enclosed spaces was unwise during a pandemic. Instead, people slept outdoors in public parks and unsanctioned camps. They mostly were left alone.
No more.
The new instructions mean camps will be removed. People will be asked to pick up their belongings and move, with directions to the closest shelter. While camps are being broken up — the city will do it if campers do not — more beds are going to be made available so people can sleep indoors. One example: The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place is opening to both men and women Friday, well before its usual start date in mid-October. During the summer, only women sleep at the Interfaith Community Shelter.
More is happening. Santa Fe County has announced it will work more closely with city officials in a coordinated effort to help individuals without homes. The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to work with the city to end homelessness.
This is essential, considering the region is facing one of the most severe affordable housing crises in its history. Many people are caught up in the reality that homes are unaffordable and there aren't enough of them. A tracking system from the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness has identified at least 363 individuals, 49 families and 18 young people without homes in Santa Fe. That’s likely an undercount, but it is a start to determining the scope of the crisis.
Strategies the county and city — the council introduced its own resolution Wednesday — are pursuing include making more shelter beds available, increasing housing voucher programs, creating more affordable housing and offering increased support services for people at risk of losing their homes or apartments. Keeping people housed is easier than finding a new place for them to live after they’ve been on the streets for months. Intervention before eviction is essential.
Promising efforts already are underway, including a joint city-county program — called CONNECT — that helps residents find housing and support services. The city has purchased hotels for conversion to apartments, with the former Lamplighter Inn next up to become 58 units of affordable housing, with 15 spots set aside for people with disabilities.
It’s an all-of-the-above strategy, but one that also recognizes that residents of Santa Fe need relief, whether from constant panhandling, vandalism, discarded needles or a seemingly endless stream of trash. Local efforts, of course, need to be paired with state and federal investments in improving mental health care, providing job training, offering substance abuse treatment and helping cover housing costs. There is no easy, quick fix. But Santa Fe can lead the way by treating people with compassion while also ensuring the city remains clean and safe.