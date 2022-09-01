Two hundred people showed up this week at a city of Santa Fe town hall to talk about more ways to help those living without basic shelter. That's a strong indication that Santa Fe residents care what happens to people who are struggling but also believe it is time for new approaches to alleviate the crisis of homelessness.

Dozens of people are living in arroyos and on street corners, sleeping outside, struggling for regular meals and lacking basic hygiene facilities. Individuals who have no place to store belongings abandon shopping carts all over town, costing stores tens of thousands of dollars and littering public and private spaces. Property owners report vandalism and pilfering and, more seriously, have seen drug use near children. Unsightly and unsanitary litter blights our parks and our streets.

This can’t be allowed to continue. Like so many cities across the nation — including in New Mexico — Santa Fe is searching for better policies to find people housing and relieve suffering.

