Don’t forget — changes are coming to how the city of Santa Fe collects residential trash and recycling.

The changes will take effect Monday, with the city moving to a four-day schedule for trash and recycling collection. On the fifth day, the trucks will rest — that is, be maintained, washed and otherwise cared for to keep them productive longer.

What this means for residents is that it is very likely the day they put out their trash will change.

Popular in the Community