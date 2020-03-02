So much for creating a better plan to manage the area around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Much of the long-awaited management plan for the area just released by the Bureau of Land Management fails to adequately protect the region and emphasizes oil and gas development over the health of either the environment or the people living nearby. The news release headline says it all: "BLM and BIA move forward with planning process to responsibly develop energy resources on the Navajo Nation."
The plan to manage the area, however, needs to be more about developing energy resources. At least that was the hope of the many people who participated in 10 public meetings from 2016 to 2017. Federal officials had agreed to revisit a 2003 resource management plan to include more input from the people most impacted by drilling, including area tribal members.
The proposed draft resource management plan amendment and environmental impact statement, released last Friday, would impact millions of acres, land managed by the BLM, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and individual tribal allotments. To read more about the plan, visit https://www.blm.gov/new-mexico, and follow the links to take you to the plan. Interested citizens, local governments, tribes and others can comment through May 28.
The area contains irreplaceable archeological sites that might not survive the rough and tumble of incessant oil and gas drilling. There are concerns over damage to water, air and soil, too, as well as the need to protect Chaco itself, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Looming over all that we do, of course, is the understanding that the globe needs to transition from fossil fuels before it is too late. Resources, after all, can be left in place.
The issue of how best to protect Chaco is dividing New Mexico’s tribal community — what had been unanimous support for stronger Chaco protections seems to have fractured in recent weeks.
The Navajo Nation in January withdrew its support for legislation that would set a 10-mile protective radius around Chaco, preferring half that distance. Tribal officials said they are concerned about individual tribal members in the area who want to make money from oil and gas leases on their allotment land. However, judging from the many members of the Navajo Nation working to protect the landscape around Chaco, the government's action does not speak for many of its people.
What's more, members of Congress say the legislation — The Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act — will not affect the rights of either tribal members or a tribe itself to develop mineral rights on trust or allotment land. The legislation — introduced by Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján, Debra Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small — has passed the House of Representatives and sits in a Senate subcommittee.
For it to have any chance of passing the Senate and being signed into law, it would be helpful for the Navajo Nation once more to join united Pueblo governments and back significant protections for Chaco.
Meanwhile, discussion will continue over the 362-page management plan — which ideally should balance the needs of individuals, communities and development in a swath of land across San Juan, Río Arriba, Sandoval and McKinley counties, and through 17 Navajo Nation chapters. Nearby pueblos include Laguna and Acoma. Even the plan alternative that calls for a greater balance of community and development interests could mean more than 1,800 new wells over the next 20 years on federal land.
The All Pueblo Council of Governors is withholding comment now, but its leaders have traveled to Washington, D.C., in the past to request greater protection for Chaco. Last April, then-council Chair E. Paul Torres said, “Despite its sacred importance, Chaco is constantly threatened by a growing network of roads, oil pads, and derricks. But by working with our fellow tribal nations, the state of New Mexico and our federal delegation we have the chance to protect Chaco once and for all.”
Without adequate protection in the management plan for the region and without permanent action from Congress, the opportunity to preserve this unique part of New Mexico could be lost forever. That would be a tragedy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.