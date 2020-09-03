Time is running out for the 2020 census, with the deadline to finish the count in September unless lawsuits filed against the Trump administration extend the deadline.
For New Mexico, this could be disastrous because the state currently has the worst response rate in the nation. Only 56 percent of people have self-responded, and hard work by census counters brought in another 19.6 percent, putting the state at 75.6 percent. In contrast, Idaho — currently No. 1 in responding — is at 97.5 percent, with West Virginia close behind at 95.4 percent.
As we have written before, every person not counted is a loss of some $3,700 in annual federal dollars. Just a 1 percent undercount would mean a loss of $750 million over a 10-year period, studies show. Census numbers are used to allocate funds for medical assistance, food aid, public education and community development projects. New Mexico needs those dollars.
Yet our state is the most vulnerable to an undercount because of a combination of geography and demographics. In 2010, the state had the second-lowest response rate in the United States.
Tribal communities are particularly at risk of being undercounted, although there has been good news at several pueblos. By late August, more than half the residents of Cochiti, Kewa and Jemez had responded to the 2020 census, surpassing the self-response rate for New Mexico. At that time, New Mexico’s self-response rate was 54.9 percent, which has since risen.
The cooperation necessary to encourage tribal residents to participate in the census — at the same time they are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic — came as a result of admirable work from a number of groups in the Native Census Coalition.
This work was essential because Indigenous people across the country are the most undercounted group — with 4.9 percent estimated to have been missed in 2010.
All of New Mexico must refocus efforts in the weeks that remain to ensure a more accurate census effort.
In addition to determining federal funding, these numbers will be used in drawing new districts for state representatives and senators. Rural areas could lose representation if they don’t step up; because of distance and distrust of the government, these are difficult areas to count.
Congressional districts are drawn using census numbers. When states gain population, they get more representation. States that lose numbers can lose representation. We certainly don’t want to lose a congressional district as a result of missing people who live in New Mexico.
Currently, a federal lawsuit is challenging the Trump administration’s abrupt shifting of the deadline to stop the count — from Oct. 31 until the end of September, claiming the switch was connected to his desire to leave undocumented immigrants out of the count. The census, mandated by the U.S. Constitution, is not a count of citizens but of people who live within the United States, a fact the Trump administration will not recognize. Documents obtained by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show that inside the Census Bureau, officials believe the shortened time frame will cause what they term “serious errors.”
With the pandemic cutting essential time from gathering information, census officials need until the end of October to ensure the most accurate count possible. They need a decent window — they want a reprieve from delivering the count on Dec. 31 — to do the job right.
Those factors are not in our hands, although we would hope the federal courts allow a later deadline and delivery date for the best, most complete count of U.S. population. What is in New Mexico’s hands is showing up to be counted.
At all levels of government, officials must redouble their efforts to help residents complete the census. Individuals can call friends and ask if they have completed their census forms. Online, it takes about 10 minutes. Think about it. Ten minutes for $3,700 a year. That’s a return on investment New Mexico cannot afford to miss.
