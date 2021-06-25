Progress is often oversold, and lovers of tradition are right to be wary when “improvements” are presented as a solution to whatever ails a particular town or city.
That said, the proposed cellphone tower in Cerrillos seems less an intrusion on traditional life than a need to build necessary infrastructure.
Without a new tower, many people in the village will lack cellphone service or internet access. They can’t call 911 in an emergency. They will lack access to telehealth meetings with doctors. They won’t have adequate Wi-Fi for the most basic of tasks. In 2021, that is unacceptable.
We have seen during the pandemic the importance of a world that can meet online using the internet. Students do homework on smartphones. Seniors message doctors their health concerns via cellphone or laptop. During an emergency, people dial 911 via cellphone.
That’s why the construction of a cellphone tower near Cerrillos needs to happen. The structure would carry AT&T service and perhaps other carriers who might rent space. It would mean residents of the village would not have to sit outside the general store to make calls.
Residents who don't want the tower to ruin Cerrillos' aesthetics deserve to be heard. Fortunately, the company that wants to build the tower is listening.
First, Diamond Communications was going to disguise the tower as a tree; now it likely will become a rustic fake water tower. It's a sincere nod to residents’ worries. The company isn't trying to force an ugly, modern-looking contraption down residents' throats. It's willing to at least see if there’s a way to make the site aesthetically pleasing.
It's a balancing act, not a hostile act.
Already, the cell tower has been three years in the works — better service would have been a boon to residents during the pandemic, but delays made that impossible. Now is the time to correct the inequities.
In Cerrillos, people with money can afford boosters — they have cellphone service, even as other, less affluent residents do without. That’s a digital divide in action in one small town.
As important as views and ambience are, they can’t be allowed to block essential services to people who can’t afford personal boosters. With Diamond Communications bending some, residents who oppose the tower need to meet it halfway.
In 2021, people should not have to sit in the parking lot outside a store to use their phones. And surely, in a state and nation that found a way to survive a deadly pandemic, the good people of Cerrillos can figure out a way to be part of the 21st century while saving the ambience of their town.
Cerrillos is 25 miles from Santa Fe. Without dependable cell service, it might as well be 25 years away.
Build the cell tower. Make it as unobtrusive as possible, but build it. That's the right thing to do.
