In this time of pandemic, when many people are self-isolating, the great escape for many has been getting outdoors. There, a person can remain isolated and away from others while still taking in the sunshine and fresh air of what has been a dry but gorgeous summer so far.
A retreat to nature could mean a hike in the forest, fishing in the Pecos, sitting on grass at a park, working in the yard — and for many, judging the numbers we see traipsing around town, simply taking a walk.
And early July in Santa Fe is one of the best times to enjoy our town — to simply walk the streets, taking in the beauty of adobe houses, whimsical gates, yard sculptures and, right now, the abundance of New Mexico’s favorite flower: hollyhocks.
Some might quibble with the designation of the hollyhock as favorite. After all, the “official” flower — adopted by the state Legislature in 1927 — is the yucca flower, chosen for its sturdiness, a worthy plant indeed. But official and beloved are different.
The hollyhock is beloved, with its depictions on canvas and in photographs against an adobe wall almost as ubiquitous a symbol of our state as a red chile ristra.
The plant is not native to New Mexico, but has adapted to our arid climate when more fragile plants died. More than 400 years later, hollyhocks remain abundant, adding color and beauty, a tribute to the ability to survive harsh conditions.
That’s because hollyhocks are more than a garden’s pampered plant; the most persistent hollyhocks can be seen poking through cracks in a sidewalk or bursting through asphalt. They reseed themselves, spreading far and wide.
Hollyhocks are tenacious, and like the people of New Mexico, the plant is able to survive come drought or bad soil.
Brought as seeds in 1598, the hollyhock was known to the Spanish settlers as la vara de San José, or St. Joseph’s staff, and believed to bring good luck from the stepfather of the baby Jesus. Like the residents of New Mexico, the hollyhocks have deep roots in this soil and an even longer history in Europe and, before that, Asia. They are survivors.
Recently deceased writer Rudolfo Anaya wrote a fanciful children’s book about his state’s beloved flower — How Hollyhocks Came to New Mexico, published in 2012. Beautifully illustrated by santero Nicolás Otero and translated by Nasario García, the story has the Holy Family making a detour to New Mexico during the flight to Egypt, because of a sleepy angel, Sueño. Mary, Joseph and Jesus live for a time in this New World.
When they said good-bye to their Native friends, Joseph left his staff behind; planted in the ground, it sprouted the colorful hollyhocks that have become a signature plant in Northern New Mexico.
Wherever you walk, the vibrant blossoms of the hollyhock are visible, with stalks reaching four to six feet into the air, living proof of the mingling of cultures — a seed from Spain and New Mexico dirt, brought to life with sun and water, thriving centuries later. Just like the people of New Mexico.
