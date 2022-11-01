The Santa Fe Playhouse is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate 100 years of performances while also considering the next 100 years.
The question is simple: How will this homegrown theater continue to enrich the community?
Founded in 1919 but incorporated by Mary Hunter Austin in 1922 as the Santa Fe Players, the theater group began the tradition of the Fiesta Melodrama that first year and celebrates a centennial with Indian Market. Both launched during the Santa Fe Fiesta in 1922, an auspicious year in the city’s history.
The playhouse has since survived world wars, the Depression, and most recently, a pandemic. Throughout its years, the theater has remained a place to provide the energy that only comes through live performances.
On Saturday, playhouse enthusiasts are holding a sold-out masquerade dinner at La Fonda — dinner guests will be dressing as their favorite theater persona of the last 100 years, the 2023 season will be announced and playhouse trustees Kent Kirkpatrick and Erin Bunkley will be honored. Starting at 9:30 p.m., there’s a dance party at Palace Prime focusing on the future; more costumes are encouraged, these ones focusing on the next 100 years. Tickets are $30 with a cash bar.
These are the public celebrations, but behind the scenes, many conversations have been taking place about how best to build on the Playhouse legacy. With most amateur or professional theater groups having short life spans, the playhouse’s 100 years are hard to match. The second-oldest theater group in Santa Fe, Teatro Paraguas, is 18 years old.
Perhaps even more unbelievable, for much of its 100 years, Santa Fe Playhouse was run through volunteer efforts. It was a community theater, in that the community made it happen — almost along the lines of, “Hey, guys, let’s put on a show.”
One reason it has been able to survive is that for more than half of its existence, the playhouse has had a permanent home, purchased in the 1960s and on East DeVargas Street in Barrio Analco. Such a historic location — the barrio is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods — is fitting for one of the oldest continuously running theaters west of the Mississippi.
Today, the Santa Fe Playhouse has professional executive and artistic directors, among others in its small, paid staff. It is navigating between the notion of community theater versus the professional variety, with one big difference in professional shops, people are paid. The focus is somewhat different, too.
Community theaters provide a creative outlet for the community — for individuals who want to direct, act, build the scenes and otherwise create the magic that is theater. In the professional sort, the idea is less about providing an outlet than providing the space for individuals to come together and be inspired or entertained by what they see onstage. A community does form — one of people sharing the experience of live performances, occasions so evocative that audience members feel changed afterward.
For Santa Fe, with its wealth of talent and experience, it’s likely Santa Fe Playhouse will do both.
Community members will continue to be cast when the actor fits the part — and importantly, volunteer to serve as ushers, build sets and otherwise do the hard work of putting on a play. After the pandemic, the volunteer core can use rebuilding. Professionals are running the theater — selecting challenging plays, forming the artistic vision — and creating consistently excellent, challenging productions.
With 100 years to build on, in a city known for going its own way, Santa Fe Playhouse will forge its own path — with Santa Fe audiences reaping the benefits.