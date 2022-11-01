The Santa Fe Playhouse is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate 100 years of performances while also considering the next 100 years.

The question is simple: How will this homegrown theater continue to enrich the community?

Founded in 1919 but incorporated by Mary Hunter Austin in 1922 as the Santa Fe Players, the theater group began the tradition of the Fiesta Melodrama that first year and celebrates a centennial with Indian Market. Both launched during the Santa Fe Fiesta in 1922, an auspicious year in the city’s history.

