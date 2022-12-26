During the holiday season, from around Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, people are full of good cheer. They want to spread their joy around, and charitable giving increases as the year draws to an end.

Wanting to donate to take advantage of the tax year also comes into play, although an increase in the standard income tax deduction in 2017 has meant fewer people are reporting their charitable contributions on individual tax returns.

However, an analysis from the Tax Policy Center looking at state tax return data finds people remain charity minded. Donations aren’t going down as much as federal income tax reports suggest.

