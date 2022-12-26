During the holiday season, from around Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, people are full of good cheer. They want to spread their joy around, and charitable giving increases as the year draws to an end.
Wanting to donate to take advantage of the tax year also comes into play, although an increase in the standard income tax deduction in 2017 has meant fewer people are reporting their charitable contributions on individual tax returns.
However, an analysis from the Tax Policy Center looking at state tax return data finds people remain charity minded. Donations aren’t going down as much as federal income tax reports suggest.
People give because they want to help others.
During the holidays, we see nonprofits of all varieties in need of assistance. They need money and donations of food, goods and services. The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund, for example, collects cash at the holidays to assist people in dire situations at a time of year when people should be celebrating.
Ours is a holiday-time push, but most charities and nonprofits are working year-round. That means efforts to assist need to continue long after the holiday season of 2022 is a memory.
As inflation decreases the power of cash donations, charities that meet the basic human needs could use extra help more than ever. Those same market pressures are causing individuals to lose the roofs over their heads, so there are more people who need food and shelter. It’s a cycle, but one that can be less vicious if those with means help out.
As the new year approaches, think about how to make giving a more constant part of life. Not all gifts need to be in cash, either — charities and nonprofits need the time and talents of individual givers. That can be everything from signing up to be a volunteer at a public school, working with children on their reading or math skills, or offering assistance at a local homeless shelter.
In a city with hundreds of nonprofits, Santa Fe offers plenty of opportunities to volunteer.
But let’s make it plain: Giving money is always welcome. Back when United Way would come to workplaces seeking annual pledges, individuals could choose to have a portion of their paycheck diverted to helping others. That made it easy to give. Thanks to modern technology, it can still be that simple for those who have the means. Just sit down at a computer and sign up for monthly donations to specific charities.
Such regular giving helps nonprofits budget because they know what funds are pledged and coming in for the year. It’s easy for the giver, too. Select the recurring donation option, and the money will flow to where it can do the most good. No other action required.
Once the wrapping paper is tossed and the Christmas trees are recycled, the need in our community will continue. Perhaps the only value of the coronavirus pandemic was its ability to reveal the massive needs in our community and state — and the groups working hard, every day, to alleviate suffering on nearly every front.
Making charitable giving a default option is a wonderful way to start the new year, carrying the goodwill of this special season forward.
Merry Christmas? You bet. But every day and week can be merry (or merrier) if we all pitch in.