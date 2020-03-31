Emergencies show what people — and governments — are made of. That’s why the move by the city of Santa Fe to prepare dormitories at the midtown campus to house people in need of quarantine or recovery should leave residents encouraged about the quality of city leadership.
Mayor Alan Webber and his team understood that close conditions in homeless shelters in Santa Fe could be a breeding ground for transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The dilemma was this: finding a place where vulnerable people would be safe and populations in shelters could be reduced. Letter writers to The New Mexican had suggested several times that the dorms be opened; however, as recently as a week ago that seemed unlikely. The dorms had been decommissioned.
Yet the reality of empty rooms with beds could not be ignored, and Webber and city officials began looking at the dormitories seriously as concerns over shelters grew. From last week until Saturday, the city moved quickly — first, by renting hotel rooms for people who otherwise would stay at either St. Elizabeth Shelter or the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place. About 70 or so folks are now housed that way, with meals provided — a wonderful example of partnerships among the city, Santa Fe County and nonprofits. Such cooperation in an emergency is something, we believe, that should continue during whatever normal comes next.
Webber said once city workers began to look at the possibility of using the dorms, they were able to prepare them for occupancy quickly. All involved deserve congratulations for making that happen in a matter of days. The city’s emergency command center also is at the midtown campus, meaning there’s a central location from which to run operations, depending on what is needed.
In the case of the city’s homeless people, what was needed was shelter that provided a measure of isolation to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus. Five people were in the dorms earlier this week, with the possibility of 150 beds opening up. Now, people who can’t stay home — because they have none — while the state is under a stay-at-home order can be quarantined if necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has said people who are homeless are at double the risk for catching the virus — they don’t always have a place to wash their hands and can face delays in getting medical care to catch outbreaks. Because COVID-19 is so contagious, if people who are homeless contract the virus, they will spread it to other populations.
As Webber said when talking to reporters Monday, protecting the most vulnerable also protects the wider community. By reducing numbers in local shelters and by providing shelter for people in need, the city is showing compassion and common sense.
The fewer people who contract COVID-19, the better able our hospitals and medical workers will be to care for those who become sick. And who knows? Lessons learned during this crisis — especially the closer communication among government and nonprofits — could help provide a path to finding long-term shelter for all.
For this moment, though, there’s this: The city’s quick response to lessen the danger of a rapid outbreak among vulnerable people will help us cope through crisis. Well done.
