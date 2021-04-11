The search for a new Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent is almost over. Perhaps spurred the surprising retirement of Veronica García and the restrictions of pandemic times, the Board of Education worked swiftly to find a slate of finalists who understand the district and the city of Santa Fe and who are prepared to dedicate themselves to providing an excellent education for all students.
To be sure, this was a search that was focused almost exclusively in New Mexico, though the board did require broad experience in teaching, curriculum and administration. Final interviews are scheduled to take place Saturday.
Four finalists come from within the district. A fifth is from Albuquerque with previous experience in Santa Fe and a sixth from Silver City with time in other states.
Unlike past years, there will be no meet-and-greets or public forums to introduce community members and potential district leaders. Instead, board members are inviting community members to share their views on what the district needs.
What is working in the Santa Fe Public Schools? What needs to improve? What new directions are possible and desirable? Send those thoughts and comments to board of education members; addresses can be found at sfps.info. Information is available in Spanish and English, with the deadline to send comments at noon Friday.
Before sending comments, take time to read the résumés and letters of interests from the candidates. Those may offer some insight into who is the best fit for Santa Fe. That information is available in Google docs at bit.ly/3tbYywL.
By conducting a rapid local search and offering little time for community discussion, the board is signaling it likes the way the district is moving. And while the recent rise in graduation rates is a cause for celebration, that's not the only number that should be considered when judging performance.
It also masks this uncomfortable reality: A quick, locally based search is all well and good if the new superintendent meets expectations and delivers results. But in a district where poverty is a daily, grinding reality and the delivery of education will be in post-pandemic flux, running Santa Fe Public Schools may be one of the most challenging jobs in the state. Yes, these candidates will know Santa Fe. But can they operate the district? That is, and should be, the ultimate question.
It's clear the board — like many in New Mexico filling superintendent openings this year — wanted to avoid going national and seeking a "savior" superintendent. That's what the district did several years ago in the search that netted former Superintendent Joel Boyd, the young man in a hurry who pledged a five-year turnaround but left a year short of that goal.
Instead, the district is seeking the tried and true.
Fair enough, but let's hope the board pushes to find a hint of innovation among the candidates. Make no mistake: These are perilous times for the district, with decreases in student enrollment, cleaning up the mess of the pandemic and the chronic struggle to find teachers. On the other hand, an improved graduation rate and the district's ability to innovate a remote-learning strategy when other districts struggled are good starting points.
What’s more, with federal stimulus money and extra dollars for at-risk students rolling in from the state, the next superintendent won’t have to face immediate hard decisions on where to make cuts. Now, the job is to find the right leader, build on recent accomplishments and deliver the education Santa Fe children deserve.
