Lowering the annual interest rate cap on loans primarily targeted at poor people is one of the more important issues before the Legislature in this short session.
It’s time to get it done.
Now that the House Judiciary Committee has approved House Bill 132, which would cap interest rates, the full House should follow suit — quickly. Then, get it approved in the Senate and send the legislation to the governor to be signed into law.
The inability to pass this necessary consumer protection legislation to date has been a testament to the power of lobbyists. And the storefront lending industry is influential, not only in making campaign donations but, more craftily, by hiring prominent ex-legislators to speak on their behalf.
Former House Speaker Raymond Sanchez is an effective lobbyist, someone who knows both the rules and the people. This industry knows how to work the system. Meanwhile, the wishes of the people — not to mention their best interests — have been neglected.
Right now, the storefront lending business is allowed to charge 175 percent interest on loans. That creates a cycle of debt. People desperate for quick cash borrow and end up owing more and more each month when they can’t pay down the principal.
As one Santa Fe woman told the House Judiciary Committee this week, “I thought that taking out this loan would solve my problems, but it only made them worse.”
HB 132 would reduce the annual interest rate cap from 175 percent to 36 percent, still a hefty profit. Some might call it obscene. Still 36 percent is the same cap implemented by the U.S. armed forces for loans active-duty military can access. Thirty-six percent also is the number in a proposed federal law — the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act — designed to reduce predatory lending across the nation.
Capping the amount of interest on these loans — the kind people get when they are desperate — will help the most vulnerable avoid debt traps. Credit union leaders have told lawmakers their industry is ready to provide short-term loans to cash-strapped people. There will be other alternatives than the corner store, especially if the choices are marketed so people know what is available.
Stores that offer loans, we know, are placed close to vulnerable people, including areas with high Native populations. That’s why officials from the Navajo Nation have written to lawmakers supporting the bill.
Republicans and Democrats can support limiting interest rates — helping people stay out of debt is a bipartisan concern.
The House held up similar legislation last year, altering the bill to allow an assortment of interest rates from 36 percent to 99 percent. Getting this bill through House committees and to the floor is an encouraging sign, especially since the Senate approved a similar bill in 2021. The House holdup appears to be exorcised.
But make no mistake: The storefront lending industry isn’t giving up. Pay attention to the House floor vote and to what happens to the bill in the Senate. Call your legislator. Call the Governor’s Office. Let lawmakers know this time, the interests of the people come first.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.