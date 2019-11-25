Public financing of elections takes the special interests out of the picture. It’s good for democracy.
At the same time, candidates for office should take care to spend their dollars wisely — this is money that belongs to taxpayers, after all. And if a candidate is too free with taxpayer dollars during an election, voters rightfully will wonder if he or she will guard their dollars wisely once in office.
We bring this up as the books are being closed on another Santa Fe municipal election, one in which five of eight candidates availed themselves of public financing, meaning City Council candidates who gathered enough signatures and enough qualifying contributions of $5 received $15,000 to run contested campaigns. Final campaign finance reports from the Nov. 5 election were gathered by journalist Daniel Chacón, who shared them Monday on Twitter.
That included candidates who were unopposed, such as incumbent District 1 Councilor Renee Villarreal, running for reelection. Despite facing no opposition, Villarreal qualified for $1,500 in funding — that’s the sum for unopposed candidates — and spent all but $175.96, including $501 to throw a thank you party for supporters on election night.
In District 3, incumbent Chris Rivera, also seeking reelection, ignored public financing. He did raise $700 from private sources, spent little of it and donated $649 to Life Link, the nonprofit that helps people get back on their feet. Now that’s a guy who is careful with money, whatever the source. Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil, running for reelection, also chose not to seek public financing. We like such approaches.
Winning candidates Michael J. Garcia, District 2, and Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, District 4, both returned money to the city. Garcia managed to give back $1,903.49, but Cassutt-Sanchez spent all but $3.93. We credit her for good manners — she gave hand-written thank you notes to supporters during the campaign — but don’t believe spending $220 in public money for $10 gift cards at Java Joe’s is the best use of taxpayer dollars. At least both she and Villarreal bought local; the councilor’s celebration was at Tres Colores, a downtown restaurant.
Still, on the whole, the candidates spent their cash buying signs, paying consultants, producing and sending mailers — all of which is necessary for a campaign. Most of all, taxpayers are better off when special interest money is sidelined. Having candidates who can spend their time talking about issues rather than asking for contributions improves the quality of discussion. That’s welcome in this era of scorched-earth politics.
The benefit of public dollars will continue, too, so long as candidates spend wisely. No parties. Forget the gift cards. Thank yous in person and in writing should be sufficient. At the end of the campaign, return what you don’t spend. Oh, and for candidates who are unopposed, leave the public money alone.
Smart spending and frugal campaigns will keep public campaign financing available. That’s a result we should all support.
