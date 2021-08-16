Santa Fe is about to get a big taste of what it means to live with COVID-19 — tens of thousands of people will be in town for Santa Fe Indian Market and other markets celebrating Native arts and culture.
Many will be vaccinated. Others will not. Many will use smart public health strategies — wearing masks, disinfecting hands and staying at least 6 feet apart. Many others will not.
It likely will be one of the biggest tests of the city’s health — and our visitors’ smarts — in Santa Fe history.
It’s also possible people will clash over what’s best for the common good. That would be unfortunate in a week when people should be rejoicing in the ability to gather, see friends, view incredible art and otherwise grab a taste of life as it was just a few short years ago. Yes, the delta variant is spreading — the pandemic still rages — but in reality, we know how to keep one another safe.
The science is clear: Wearing masks in close quarters, especially indoors and, yes, outdoors in crowds, prevents the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The science also is clear that vaccinations work to slow the spread of the disease and, especially, to prevent death or serious cases of COVID-19.
That brings us to market week in Santa Fe.
Wear masks in public; it’s just polite. And if that’s something you don’t normally do, be prepared to don one if an artist asks you or if it’s a requirement to enter a gallery or a business.
Don’t be a jerk, in other words.
And if you’re a fervent masker, feel free to move away from unmasked individuals rather than lecture them about the science. It’s clear they don’t care.
Different places have different rules — be prepared to follow them as you visit the various markets and events around town.
At the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder, where the Pathways Native Arts Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, masks will be required of show participants and attendees at all events. Don’t want to mask up? Don’t go.
If you need a vaccination, though, Pathways is the place to be. A free public vaccination clinic is being offered Friday and Saturday, with the Pfizer shot available. Find an heirloom for the family and live to show it off; that’s a great deal.
At Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza and nearby streets, the event will be ticketed and fenced in an effort to keep crowds down. Fewer people will allow distancing. Attendees are encouraged, although not required, to wear face masks — but artists may mandate them at their booths.
Free Indian Market will be outdoors at Federal Park; all artists will be vaccinated and masked, and anyone at the event is being asked to wear a mask as well. Both downtown events are Saturday and Sunday.
Large gatherings have the potential to be superspreader events — experience has taught us this hard lesson. But with masks, distance and plenty of hand-washing or sanitizing, Indian Market can occur without catastrophic results, assuming individuals do their part. This week tests our common sense and compassion for others. We can’t afford to fail the test.
