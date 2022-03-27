A proposal to establish camps for people living on the streets — instead of them sleeping in parks or arroyos — is one worth discussing.
Outdoor facilities with toilets, showers and even portable washing machines could translate into cleaner parks and open spaces in town. The camps also could be places where people without homes could be linked to services, eventually moving off the streets to safer living quarters.
It’s no secret many who live without housing are not comfortable at traditional shelters, so they are left on their own. Life on the streets is hard for the people who must do it and other city residents frustrated by the difficulties in addressing the issue.
The key is creating a solution that balances humanity and sensibility.
The proposal was discussed recently at a City Council Quality of Life Committee meeting. Kyra Ochoa, city director of community health and safety, thinks established camps could help cut down on illegal ones around the city. She is right, but only if the city-endorsed camps would mean fewer illegal sites.
The city pays some $3.4 million annually to clean out these camps. They lack toilets and are a public health hazard. During dry times — all the time now — fires in these camps pose a hazard to all.
One solution would create four encampments, each limited to around 25 people. Wraparound services would be offered. There would be trash pickup at the sites, as well as portable toilets and supervisors to oversee the situation.
Under discussion is whether campers could drink or take drugs, so long as they did it without raising a ruckus — the idea is to stop illegal encampments, and some people without homes won’t go to a shelter or supervised camp because they are addicts. That’s a difficult balancing act.
Our position is the problem of homelessness is nothing unique to Santa Fe. People are living in the open across the United States. There are few easy solutions, but Ochoa is correct in believing the city can do a better job. Who in Santa Fe would not like to see parks that are cleaner, trash-free, and without needles and human waste? And who among the people living without a roof over their heads would not like a safe place to sleep?
This has potential to benefit many groups — those who are homeless, residents who want better parks and city workers who won’t have to be looking out for stray fires or cleaning up parks. An initial budget of around $130,000 — the figure mentioned at the committee meeting — already seems too small.
The thought right now is to place camps at undeveloped city park property. However, camps cannot be lumped together on one side of town. With four camps, perhaps one in each City Council district, there would be some regional fairness — and a signal homelessness is a problem that affects every area of town.
The best part of this initiative if it moves forward is the way it would connect those who need help with those who can help. With services at camps, individuals might receive medical care, seek help for addiction, learn how to apply for unemployment and even receive psychiatric assistance if it’s needed.
Santa Fe is a city with a big heart. We want to help our neighbors. We also want — and deserve — streets and parks that are clean and safe.
Establishing camps — and getting rid of illegal ones — could improve living conditions across the city. It deserves a fair hearing. Compassion is never a bad approach to a problem, especially when the end result could be a better Santa Fe for everyone.
