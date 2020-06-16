Being fiscally prudent is generally wise, whether for families or governments.
What that means is debatable.
Obviously, both families and governments should not spend over their incomes. No deficits, in other words. Unless, that is, such spending is an investment.
For families, wise deficit spending might mean buying a house or sending a child to college. For governments, that could mean borrowing to repair bridges or to build schools or, in austere times such as the present, finding ways to keep spending stable so economic misery doesn’t increase across the population.
That’s the position New Mexico finds itself in on the eve of a special legislative session. The steep decline in the price of oil and economic contractions prompted by pandemic lockdowns have resulted in the need to slow spending in fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. The decline in projected revenues could leave the state short by more than $2 billion.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s approach to the fiscal crisis — much as it has been throughout the public health crisis — is measured and strategic. Don’t panic. Don’t simply react. Don’t let fear guide decisions.
That’s leadership the state needs right now, especially with certain forces in state government approaching the special session as just another gathering to fix the budget and go home.
As The New Mexican’s Jens Gould wrote Sunday about the session, which begins Thursday officially, some legislators want to repair the budget and call it a day. They are not interested in reforming policing, improving how elections run during a pandemic or even finding ways to help small businesses survive the chaos of the last few months of economic disruption. How shortsighted.
These traditionalists are correct that the budget is the first priority. They are right that a special session is not the place to delve too deeply into issues that are off topic. But they are wrong in thinking the topic of this session is the budget.
No, the special session focus has to be on how New Mexico can repair damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Understanding the true focus makes it easier to move beyond budget fixes and work on broader problems. And doing so will not mean taking up residence in Santa Fe permanently.
To senators who want to “get in and get out,” we say: Have more vision.
Repair the budget, yes. Lujan Grisham wants to do that using cuts in spending, reserve dollars and federal funds. Republicans want her to make more aggressive spending cuts and are worried federal dollars can’t be used in the manner the governor desires — those concerns deserve discussion. Even fixes to the budget that have broad agreement need airing.
At the same time, the governor is correct that cutting too deeply, too early will stop the progress New Mexico has been making in investing in education, jobs and diversifying the economy. Forced austerity too soon will ruin the New Mexico economy.
Beyond the budget, making it possible for voters to cast their ballots in November without fear of contagion is a top priority. Reforms to how law enforcement operates might be more difficult, but are possible with cooperation. Finding a way to stop armed “militia” members from showing up at peaceful protests is worthwhile. Also worthwhile is providing additional support for thousands of small businesses. All of this will take time — not weeks or months, but days.
Legendary Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith — among several conservative Democrats who lost their primary elections — said he would love to see the session last only a few hours. As he said: “The New Mexico state Senate historically in special sessions — they take care of the immediate need and then get out of there.”
That’s still not a bad plan. Just remember: The immediate need is providing pandemic relief, not repairing a budget.
Understand that, and the special session will be a success.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.