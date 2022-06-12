A movement to protect the Caja del Rio is gaining steam — and that’s an encouraging sign for everyone who loves this area, so critical to New Mexico’s past and so much a part of its present.
As the vandalism of the centuries-old La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in January showed, it is time to further shield the 106,000 acres that lie between the Rio Grande and Santa Fe.
United in seeking federal protections are the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the Santa Fe County Commission — the city of Santa Fe likely will pass its own resolution, too. These groups are asking President Joe Biden and the New Mexico congressional delegation to safeguard the area in consultation with traditional land users.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management currently lack the resources to manage the Caja del Rio. On any given weekend, there can be off-road vehicles racing over delicate landscapes, illegal dumping, unsafe target shooting and further vandalism of cultural sites.
Driving through the Caja, it’s common to see rusted cars, hear the sounds of gunfire and watch trash blowing. The land deserves better.
Permanent preservation should mean increased money and staff to manage the area more capably.
Weighing in on the best way to shield the area is a diverse group — the villages of La Cienega and La Cieneguilla, Pueblo leaders, traditional Hispanic land users, volunteers who care for the place and outdoor enthusiasts.
In addition to recreational use, it’s also a site for tribal religious ceremonies. Permitted grazing has been allowed. Stakeholders are discussing whether the area is best safeguarded in the form of a national monument or a conservation area — but what everyone agrees upon is that preservation is essential.
Here’s why: The Caja del Rio is a place where the various threads of New Mexico’s story come together — ancient petroglyphs, Spanish trails and the modern-day recreational activities so many love. The area hosts important game trails, and continuing to conserve plant and animal habitat will be an important part of the discussion.
Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen believes there also will be an ability to foster more responsible recreation.
One idea being discussed is developing a shooting range by the Camel Tracks near the southern end of Caja del Rio. A developed range would reduce potential conflict among various outdoor lovers while providing something Santa Fe lacks.
Right now, people who enjoy target practice drive up, set up their targets and commence firing — not always safely. The gun enthusiasts have a terrible tendency to leave casings or spent bullets behind, adding to the waste problem.
The county resolution also recognizes development threats to the land. That includes a Los Alamos National Laboratory proposal to build a power transmission line, a project many environmental groups and tribes oppose.
That’s because the growing coalition to preserve the Caja del Rio understands this: A national treasure sits in our backyard, just a short drive from town. This generation must act now to ensure this legacy can be handed to those who come after — and that requires greater protection than currently provided.