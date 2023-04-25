It’s too much to hope the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News will be a welcome step toward turning down the heat on manufactured culture wars in this country.
Whether attacking immigrants, calling out so-called woke educators, promoting Russia’s Vladimir Putin or falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Carlson had the uncanny ability to rile viewers — at least those who agreed with him. And riling people is a ratings winner — a key component in Carlson’s value to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch.
Tucker Carlson Tonight had the largest audience in all of cable news in the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic with 3.32 million total viewers, or the average number of people watching a program during any given minute while it airs, in 2022.
Carlson was the face of Fox News, and Friday night, when he signed off the show, it was clear he expected to be back this week. Instead, he lost his prime-time spot Monday. It remains unclear what led to Carlson’s dismissal.
On the same day, longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon — controversial in his own way, though on the other side of the political spectrum — lost his job. It was another abrupt termination signaling a sea change in cable news.
Carlson’s firing followed the settlement of a lawsuit between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems. That’s the company singled out, falsely, by claims it had attempted to rig the presidential election. Dominion sued for defamation; before the trial, Fox settled for $787.5 million. The largest known settlement in an American defamation action, the capitulation by Fox was a clear signal it worried about what the trial might uncover.
Already in the lead-up to the trial, thousands of pages of internal texts and emails were released. They revealed the Fox network’s embrace of election fraud was part of a larger strategy to soothe viewers angry about Trump’s election loss. Carlson and other hosts cynically spread lies they didn’t believe as a way to keep viewers watching. Dominion was not the only target: Fox faces a second defamation lawsuit — for $2.7 billion — from Smartmatic USA, a rival voting machine company.
As bad as Carlson’s election lies were, his repeated claims the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the nation’s Capitol was largely a peaceful protest were worse. In Carlson’s world, the violence — which we all saw live in real time — was a product of an FBI “false flag” operation.
Through it all, Fox backed the controversial star. Until now.
It’s unclear whether the cost of the Dominion settlement or another lawsuit still unfolding did Carlson in. A former producer for his show, Abby Grossberg, is suing Fox News, alleging discrimination on the set of Carlson’s show. That’s hardly surprising given what the star anchor said on air — but thankfully, in this United States, creating a toxic work environment is still illegal.
But creating a toxic on-air environment — so long as ratings remain high — evidently is fine. And when one host fails, another emerges. Bill O’Reilly was fired after a sexual harassment scandal, and Tucker Carlson stepped up.
Network loyalty beats loyalty to one anchor, or it has until now. The media atmosphere is different. Carlson could launch his own streaming show and draw viewers from Fox or appear on another right-wing network such as One America News. Heavens, he could become a political candidate himself. Whether Fox can create another right-wing winner during prime time is one of the great unknowns from here on out.
What we do know, sadly, is that outrage sells. It is hardly limited to right-wing talking heads. There is outrage on the left as well, and the fiery debates from all points of view tend to drown out the more temperate discussions this nation needs to solve problems.
In a just world, the humiliation of this king of outrage might cause networks to rethink their approaches. No more shouting. No more culture wars. No more faux outrage. We can dream, can’t we?
In the meantime, at least we don’t have Tucker Carlson to kick around anymore. For now.