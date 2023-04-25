It’s too much to hope the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News will be a welcome step toward turning down the heat on manufactured culture wars in this country.

Whether attacking immigrants, calling out so-called woke educators, promoting Russia’s Vladimir Putin or falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Carlson had the uncanny ability to rile viewers — at least those who agreed with him. And riling people is a ratings winner — a key component in Carlson’s value to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch.

Tucker Carlson Tonight had the largest audience in all of cable news in the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic with 3.32 million total viewers, or the average number of people watching a program during any given minute while it airs, in 2022.

Recommended for you