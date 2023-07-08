Santa Fe leaders are pushing to address childhood hunger and housing affordability in a comprehensive, serious manner.

The two efforts aren’t necessarily linked, but both require healthy doses of public interest because they hit on emotional topics that create controversy.

The hunger initiative is private-public endeavor in its launch stage, while the housing push comes in the form of a proposed city ordinance. It would allow voters to approve a transfer tax on the sales of high-end homes. Those dollars, the argument goes, would provide a steady stream of revenue to the city Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

