Santa Fe leaders are pushing to address childhood hunger and housing affordability in a comprehensive, serious manner.
The two efforts aren’t necessarily linked, but both require healthy doses of public interest because they hit on emotional topics that create controversy.
The hunger initiative is private-public endeavor in its launch stage, while the housing push comes in the form of a proposed city ordinance. It would allow voters to approve a transfer tax on the sales of high-end homes. Those dollars, the argument goes, would provide a steady stream of revenue to the city Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Done correctly, proponents argue these efforts would make a dent in growing income inequity in Santa Fe.
But that’s the rub, isn’t it? Doing it well, and doing it for the long haul, are incredibly hard.
What’s certain is this: Such serious proposals deserve thoughtful, measured discussion, absent personality attacks and the usual Santa Fe nitpicking. Proposal backers, too, need to listen to critics and be open to ideas that could improve initial plans.
The campaign to end childhood hunger starts with a 2022 report put together by The Food Depot — Northern New Mexico’s food bank — at the request of Mayor Alan Webber. He wanted to know how Santa Fe could end childhood hunger. It’s a worthy question, one that has stymied the entire nation, not just this community, for decades.
One method, it’s argued, is increasing Santa Fe’s minimum wage from $14.03 to something much higher, though it’s important to note government officials have not committed to any number. State officials have been equally reticent.
Webber plans to relaunch a community process similar to the one that first established the living wage. A working group will be set up to prepare a new ordinance with community input for introduction in June 2024.
Here’s hoping community input will include the breadth of the community, particularly those in the small-business world who provide steam to the city’s economic drivetrain. They likely would argue a poorly executed jump in the minimum wage would put community employers at risk of no longer being able to do business. And while we are sensitive to the plight of those struggling to get by, we also worry they would be the first to be hurt if small businesses in Santa Fe were damaged by a meteoric rise in the minimum wage.
Taxing high-end home sales seems somewhat easier to achieve than raising hourly wages by almost $5 an hour. The proposal would place a 3% excise tax on the transfer service of homes that sell for more than $1 million, with the first million not subject to the tax.
But again, there’s much to consider. Home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, for no other reason than the U.S. is an increasingly expensive country in which to live. The $1 million or even $2 million figure, which seemed only the province of trust-funders or Hollywood types, is closer to the median than it once was only a few years ago.
It is estimated the tax could generate some $4.5 million a year, dollars that would provide steady funding to the city’s affordable housing fund. The money could be used to provide rent assistance, offer down payment assistance and housing rehabilitation. Currently, some $3 million a year flows to affordable housing from the city’s general fund, with other dollars coming from fees developers pay in lieu of actually building affordable housing.
The transfer tax proposal, introduced by Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal, has to be approved by the council and then put before voters. Public comment will be taken Wednesday at the City Council meeting, a way to gauge response to the proposal before any final vote.
A steady stream of revenue for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is long past due — just ask any local housing advocate. When funding is constant and reliable, more can be accomplished, including using city dollars to attract private and federal funding to add to the housing supply. But voters also should have plenty of information on how the trust fund is allocated and why, and whether that strategy is likely to be consistent through administrations.
Increasing housing should be part of the discussion as the tax proposal goes forward, as should ways to make new affordable housing available to teachers, nurses, police officers, government workers and the other professionals we want living in Santa Fe rather than commuting daily. We need the vibrancy of a city made up of working people, young professionals, families with small children and, yes, wealthier retirees — both from here and elsewhere — to maintain our quality of living.
By tackling childhood hunger and housing affordability head-on, city leaders and community members could keep Santa Fe an attractive place to live. But the conversation can’t end there: Government must also talk to business owners who actually employ people and to longtime residents who through no fault of their own now live in an expensive house. Only then do we move forward.