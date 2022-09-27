Between now and the January session of the New Mexico Legislature, lawmakers need to find a better method of investigating complaints against state senators and representatives.
The Legislature needs transparency and accountability to be built into the process of handling complaints, both of which are in short supply in the current system.
Consider events Monday at the Roundhouse:
While protesters demanded the removal of a prominent senator accused of sexual harassment, members of the Legislative Council — a 16-member body of lawmakers charged with administering legislative policy and procedures — debated what to do about the process of investigating complaints.
This is an important and overdue discussion, and it brings into question how the process — the Legislature is riddled with attorneys who surely should have seen potential problems in the system — could have been instituted in the first place.
As we have seen in the handling of a complaint against Democratic state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, the system is failing to deliver results.
Results don’t mean the accused person is always found guilty; it means investigators announce what they have found and why the accused is either cleared or found culpable. In other words, there is a result, not silence. Right now, a complaint is filed and an ethics committee investigates, with the possibility of referring the charge to another ethics committee, which holds a public hearing if one is needed.
Both groups, though, have four members. That can lead to 2-2 stalemates, in which a complaint is heard but no action is taken because of a tie.
In the case of the complaint against Ivey-Soto — accused of sexual and other harassment against a female lobbyist — a hired investigator found probable cause in two of the accusations. A leaked report outlines in detail not just the official complaint but other allegations of inappropriate behavior by Ivey-Soto.
Despite the findings of probable cause, the complaint appears stalled and no vote has been announced to move the case on to the public hearing.
Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, is recommending a fifth member be added to the ethics committees. At the least, that would eliminate the possibility of a tie. It’s one reform that can be instituted almost immediately, too, and could be voted on by the Legislative Council in October.
It is unfair Ivey-Soto can claim he has been cleared — which might not be the case — but his accuser, Marianna Anaya, is restricted from speaking. She is suing to overturn the law that restricts her from speaking publicly about the complaint, claiming her First Amendment rights are being violated.
Over the long haul, we agree with those who call for a radical change to the system. Rather than legislators investigating themselves, it’s time to create a body independent of the Legislature and demonstrate that even important senators or representatives will be held accountable.
To create trust — it’s impossible to restore what doesn’t exist — the Legislature needs to reconsider its anti-harassment policy. That likely will take rewriting the statute or substituting a new one in its place. What exists does not work.