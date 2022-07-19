The United States has a problem with gun violence, and New Mexico is no exception; it’s among the top 10 states for gun deaths per capita in the most recent data.

To make our state and country less prone to mass shootings, gun accidents, impulse shootings, armed robberies or homicides, it will take the coordination of federal and state legislation in a manner difficult to imagine in our fractured nation.

Still, the first gun control legislation in 30 years passed Congress in June. Incredibly, it lacked such high-profile solutions as a ban on assault-style weapons or even raising the age to purchase such a weapon from 18 to 21. But it did include tougher background checks for buyers younger than 21 and funds to encourage states to implement red-flag laws that would take guns out of the hands of people considered a threat.

