The pressure gets tougher and the wheeling and dealing more outrageous as the legislative session winds to a close. However, the shenanigans on Sunday with the sprawling $9.6 billion state budget in the Senate need to halt.

Even people who voted for the budget were somewhat appalled.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman George Muñoz vowed this year will be the last time a budget comes together in such a haphazard fashion. Unfortunately, next year isn’t soon enough.