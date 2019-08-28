The oil boom is showing no sign of going bust anytime soon.
Forecasts presented to the Legislative Finance Committee at a meeting in Red River this week are projecting some $8 billion in revenues next year, with an estimated $907 million in new money. That’s a 12.8 percent increase over this year. What’s more, that’s on top of some $680 million or so in money that is over and above projected revenues for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
This is serious change, and must be spent to bring lasting change in our state.
For that reason, we are relieved to hear that legislators and others gathered in Red River are discussing not how to spend these dollars but ways to invest them so that New Mexico can improve its economy, bolster its educational system and make systematic adjustments that mean our state no longer lags behind.
Chief among discussions right now is the idea of creating a sort of “permanent fund” that would take excess budget dollars and invest them in early childhood education. That would stop the annual “Can we raid the Land Grant Permanent Fund?” debate and find alternative ways to pay for universal pre-K and other programs for all New Mexico children. Few ways to spend money have a better payoff than quality early childhood education. We look forward to hearing more.
We are gladdened, too, that economists and others are preaching caution. Revenue from the production of oil and gas goes up and down, as we know from our past lean budget years. Even in this time of plenty, energy revenue in next year’s budget could decrease $1.4 billion below current projections if oil prices and the number of active rigs drop. The situation, we must keep in mind, remains fluid.
Long term, we understand that fossil fuels are on the way out; every new electric car is a reminder that our energy sources are changing. That’s not all budget forecasters should consider. Across the globe, with a trade war possibly pushing the world into recession, the economic picture is unsettled. The rosy financial forecast is just that — a forecast, one that we cannot take for granted.
The loyal opposition, in this case the GOP, also makes a great point in discussing our flush coffers. House Republican Leader James Townsend of Artesia had this to say in response to robust revenue estimates: “As it stands, the state’s fortunes are tied to the oil and gas industry. While revenues are strong now, we all know that could change. Using this money to permanently expand the size of state government will only set up future state leaders for failure. Therefore, these new monies should be applied toward tangible investments that will propel our state’s economy forward. Projects like new interstate interchanges and other road improvements, rural broadband expansion, and meaningful gross receipts tax reform deserve priority. Now’s the time to be innovative.”
Gross receipts tax reform long has been a goal of ours. Extra money in the budget is necessary to cushion the transition from one system of taxation to another. It’s likely that initially, tax revenues could decline if the gross receipts tax structure is flattened and rates decreased. With more money flowing in, the state can make those changes in exchange for a fairer, simpler system that makes it easier for all to conduct business. The idea, of course, is that with an easier taxation system, business will thrive in the years to come.
We agree, too, that spending for fixing roads, highways, dams and other physical structures should be a priority. New Mexico has much deferred maintenance to catch up on. And, yes, expand rural internet so economic opportunity is available across the state.
After all, if New Mexico doesn’t lay the groundwork for an economy less dependent on oil and gas, these fat budgets will dissipate and we will be no better off. Sky-high revenue forecasts are reason to celebrate. Now, state leaders must spend wisely, with an eye to investing in the future.