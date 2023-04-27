Santa Fe Public Schools leaders can breathe a little easier as they put the finishing touches on the 2024 fiscal year budget. Instead of a projected $9 million to $13 million deficit, the current shortfall is around $1.9 million out of $320 million in annual spending.

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez have until May 11 to make the numbers balance. That's the day the Board of Education is scheduled to approve the budget so it can be on the way to the Public Education Department by May 30.

An adjustment in how employee insurance premiums are handled could make up the entire deficit, Martinez told the board this week. This would involve changes in how employee health care premiums are calculated.

