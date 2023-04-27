Santa Fe Public Schools leaders can breathe a little easier as they put the finishing touches on the 2024 fiscal year budget. Instead of a projected $9 million to $13 million deficit, the current shortfall is around $1.9 million out of $320 million in annual spending.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and Chief Financial Officer Robert Martinez have until May 11 to make the numbers balance. That's the day the Board of Education is scheduled to approve the budget so it can be on the way to the Public Education Department by May 30.
An adjustment in how employee insurance premiums are handled could make up the entire deficit, Martinez told the board this week. This would involve changes in how employee health care premiums are calculated.
Currently, the district pays 74% of employee health care premiums and employees cover the remaining 26%. Instead, the district could go to a tiered system, paying 80% of health insurance costs for employees who earn less than $50,000, 70% for employees paid between $50,000 and $60,000, and 60% for employees paid $60,000 or more.
That’s less expensive — making the switch could result in a $1.1 million over budget — but some 65% of educators who carry the district’s insurance would end up paying more for health insurance. Increased costs could range from $80 to $300.
That’s a sizable hit to take-home pay, affecting the most experienced folks — exactly the people the district needs to retain. In a perfect world, the district could figure out how to cover 80% of costs for the lowest-paid employees — that would put $100 in people's pockets — while at the same time preserving salaries for higher-paid employees.
Between now and May 11, we encourage officials to look for solutions that won’t take money out of the pockets of a majority of teachers.
Considering the savings already uncovered — by filling vacancies with current employees, using last year’s surplus funds and reducing expenditures, among other strategies — another $2 million in savings has to be available.
That’s true this year, anyway. But going forward, it is obvious that the district's declining enrollment brings urgency to the matter of how public schools are operated. Eventually, a district losing enrollment has few other choices but to repurpose schools. And there are times when repurpose is a code word for closure. Otherwise, the budget won’t balance.
Board members like to avoid saying schools need to be closed. It's not popular among school communities, the very people who tend to vote in school board elections. Three members of the board — Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, Sarah Boses and Carmen Gonzales — have announced they are running for reelection in November. School closings are hardly a popular topic on the campaign trail.
For months, district leaders and members of the community have worked on reimagining SFPS. The effort is an attempt to rethink how public education in Santa Fe operates — expanding choice, improving outcomes and restoring confidence in how our children are learning. In recent weeks, focus groups have been discussing all aspects of district education. The reimagination process will have to deal with enrollment trends as part of its efforts. A school district cannot operate more schools than it needs for the students who show up.
A budget crisis — a $9 million to $13 million deficit is hard to make up — has been avoided for fiscal year 2024. That's not going to be the case much longer.