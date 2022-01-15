Buckle those seatbelts. The 2022 session of the Legislature opens Tuesday, and despite having lots of money to spend, it’s sure to be a bumpy ride.
Not only are there plenty of hands out for those dollars, 2022 is an election year. That means politics, not policy, will be front and center as lawmakers do their work. We saw some of that in the recent special session on redistricting, with the majority Democrats able to draw lines as they saw fit regardless of what the opposition had to say.
For the GOP legislative minority — which has little chance of passing its priorities — capitalizing on the moment will mean a loud roar of criticism against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s initiatives, pushback in the House and Senate against a Democratic majority and predictable grousing about how progressives are keeping New Mexico last in everything that matters.
The governor will have her own political arguments to make. She has been through the wringer, managing a state in the middle of pandemic and issuing controversial public health orders to save lives and keep the health care system from collapsing. Since March 2020, at various times, she has ordered all but essential businesses closed, shut down schools, required mask-wearing in public spaces and helped deliver millions of vaccinations around the state.
Those actions have infuriated a sizable minority of state residents, and it’s to those voters the GOP will be appealing. Whether refusing to mask up, arguing public health orders equal tyranny or seeking support from small-business owners or sports parents who loathed pandemic decisions, the Republicans hope to capitalize on that anger to fuel its candidates come November.
During a 30-day session, when time is short and budget needs are front and center, things are bound to get testy.
Just consider these comments from a pre-session news release from the House Republican caucus: “House Republican Caucus Leadership is hopeful that in an election year, and with the eyes of voters watching, that the Governor will adhere to a fair and transparent legislative session that includes vigorous bipartisan debate on the failures and missed opportunities from the past three years.”
Starting out your bid for cooperation by talking about your partner’s alleged failures hardly seems like a path to bipartisanship.
The release goes on to ask the governor to consider legislation to stop the teaching of critical race theory, among other things. Since public schools don’t teach it, this hardly needs to be discussed when time is short. Other priorities for Republicans include forbidding vaccine mandates and protecting the privacy of individuals who refuse vaccines. All are potential wedge issues; none has a thing to do with passing a budget.
The governor and legislators, both in the House and Senate, have agreed legislation to reduce violent crime is necessary. As we have written before, hiring more cops without shoring up the other portions of the justice system will do little good.
Just Friday, a report from the American Bar Association found the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender short 602 full-time attorneys for its adult criminal and juvenile caseloads. That’s without more police on the streets making additional arrests of suspects, many of whom likely would require a public defender. The system needs an infusion of investment throughout, not just at arrest and punishment.
For her part, the governor will focus on increasing the ease of voting throughout the state. Predictably, it’s an effort being panned by her opponents, though an Election Day holiday, greater access to mail-in ballots and expanded early voting would help all voters. Expanded voting access improves participation, and when that happens, the will of the people can be carried out more fully. With the federal government seemingly unable to protect voting rights, it will fall on states such as New Mexico to do so.
Along the way to a conclusion in February, the discussion will be pointed, sharp and designed to do political damage. That’s because our elected officials know in an election year, policy often takes a back seat to bare-knuckled politics. With so many issues facing the state, toned-down rhetoric and attention to problem-solving would be appreciated. If the politicians of our state really care about what’s best for New Mexico, they’ll make the most of those 30 days rather than wasting them on nonsense.
