Americans have debated over the efficacy of masks. Anti-vaxxers have refused shots that protect from COVID-19. Parents have screamed at each other over policies for opening and closing schools.
The two years of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic have left Americans at odds. But few people can disagree that clean air is good for humans, especially indoors, where people spend so much time.
That’s why the leaders of Santa Fe Public Schools put so much effort in improving air quality in classrooms, spending more than $3 million on a variety of interventions. Improved purifying equipment and better air filters were the foundation for air-quality COVID-19 mitigations, says Gene Bostwick, director of construction and real property for the district.
Across the district, the idea was both to scrub the air and bring fresh air in.
In some older schools, where it was more difficult for systems to draw in fresh air from the outdoors, a fixed fan went in the window to capture that air despite the challenges. “Sometimes,” Bostwick said, “you have to be creative in how you get that air in and out.”
In 75 percent of the district, decent filtration already was in place, Bostwick said. Those were upgraded to higher-grade filters; in another 25 percent or so, HEPA units were added, designed to exchange air three to four times an hour.
That so much effort was dedicated to improving air quality is a testament to leadership, because it did not happen in many schools across the country.
And it needs to happen in buildings across Santa Fe, New Mexico and the country. In discussing living with COVID-19, leaders have to talk about better indoor air quality. It’s a way not just to get back to normal, but to improve on pre-pandemic norms.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, improved indoor air quality in schools does more than stop the spread of the coronavirus that can cause COVID-19. In better-ventilated rooms, research has shown that influenza rates, asthma attacks and absenteeism go down, and reading and math test scores go up. The rooms also have lower amounts of carbon dioxide, meaning students can think more clearly.
Clean indoor air is a way to improve learning and the health of students. That much is clear. Right now, federal officials say they don’t know how many school districts across the country used pandemic dollars to improve indoor air quality. State departments of education — including New Mexico’s Public Education Department — should gather that information so necessary investments can be made.
Santa Fe Public Schools invested in better air quality, accepting not just initial costs but paying for higher-quality air filters and buying individual units. Recurring costs will be greater, but the benefits are worth it.
In buildings where investments haven’t been made, here’s a way to achieve similar results until systems are upgraded. Build a Corsi-Rosenthal box.
These gadgets are effective, inexpensive and simple to construct. An open-source design, all that is required is one box fan, four MERV 13 filters and duct tape. The air filters were created by Richard Corsi and Jim Rosenthal. Corsi is dean of engineering at University of California-Davis, while Rosenthal is CEO of Tex-Air filters.
Studies show the Corsi-Rosenthal box effectively can eliminate aerosols in indoor spaces. Since SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is transmitted by aerosols, reducing or eliminating them reduces the spread of the virus. They work in offices, classrooms or homes.
Science teachers across the country are having students build boxes, a great hands-on learning experience. The boxes — just like better filtration and ventilation — have value beyond the pandemic. Cleaner air contains less pollen, a boon for allergy sufferers. In California, the boxes have been used to mitigate wildfire smoke indoors. They can filter dust and other viruses.
The pandemic upended life as we know it. But by applying its lessons, some areas of life can be better than before. Breathing easier increases the quality of life.
