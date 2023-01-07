President Joe Biden will be on the southern border Sunday, visiting the scene of mass human migration and explaining his new immigration policy. It’s a sign he understands that gravity of the uncontrolled human migration, as well as political risks of being in charge when it appears the border is far from secure.
Under his new plan, Biden says the U.S. will accept up to 30,000 migrants a month while also expanding a Trump administration policy to make it easier to send migrants back to Mexico. The policy will apply to asylum-seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela and is designed to reduce the number of people attempting illegal crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Citizens of the four countries will be able to access an expanded legal pathway to apply to enter this country. Once here, migrants can live and work for up to two years — but only if they have financial sponsors already here and can pass security vetting.
The idea is to get people who want to come to the U.S. to apply from their home countries rather than seek to cross at the border. While that is a more orderly process, people seeking asylum don’t have time to sit around. They are in danger and need to move quickly.
For many, staying put is not an option.
Migrants who attempt to cross illegally will be returned to Mexico under the Title 42 policy, which gives the U.S. the power to expel undocumented migrants automatically. Mexico is agreeing to accept 30,000 more returns each year. Before, our southern neighbor limited who it would accept.
But migrants often are not safe in Mexico. It is a shame a Biden immigration policy would retain the cruelty of the Trump era. As a candidate, the president promised to end Title 42.
It also is undeniable that conditions at the border are unworkable. More than 2 million people were detained at the border in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. That was a 24 percent jump from the previous year. By December, border detentions were averaging between 700 and 1,000 people a day.
Immigration advocates are pleased migrants have an expanded opportunity to come to the U.S. legally but clearly are worried about the safety of people in camps in Mexico.
If that country can’t care for migrants, the whole initiative could fall apart. Alternative pathways will be hard to access for asylum-seekers who live far from cities or who haven’t been informed about them. Key to the policy working is making sure people know how to use the new system — and that it functions smoothly.
In El Paso, Biden will visit local officials who are dealing with the migrant crisis and discuss enforcement operations. He plans to increase the number of asylum officers and judges to review cases, among other initiatives. From El Paso, he will go to Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday and attend the North American Leaders’ Summit.
The new policy initiatives, however, will do almost nothing to address the bigger problem — the long-broken American immigration system. Congress has failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform. Just before the new year, Democrats and Republicans had put together a bipartisan proposal that was at least a start on fixing the problems. The legislation will return in the 2023 Congress, says independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who developed immigration reform with GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.
A fractured House of Representatives seems ill-equipped to deal with comprehensive and humane immigration reform. Still, the Biden administration and the Senate must push for legislation that makes the immigration process easier to navigate, secures the border and makes sure adults who came here as children can be citizens of the country they call home.