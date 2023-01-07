President Joe Biden will be on the southern border Sunday, visiting the scene of mass human migration and explaining his new immigration policy. It’s a sign he understands that gravity of the uncontrolled human migration, as well as political risks of being in charge when it appears the border is far from secure.

Under his new plan, Biden says the U.S. will accept up to 30,000 migrants a month while also expanding a Trump administration policy to make it easier to send migrants back to Mexico. The policy will apply to asylum-seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela and is designed to reduce the number of people attempting illegal crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Citizens of the four countries will be able to access an expanded legal pathway to apply to enter this country. Once here, migrants can live and work for up to two years — but only if they have financial sponsors already here and can pass security vetting.

