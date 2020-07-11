Legislation that requires all law enforcement officers in New Mexico to wear cameras is long overdue.
Passed in the recent special legislative session and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the new requirement will bring needed transparency to the actions of officers. We can see them in action and make our own judgments, not rely on unreliable eyewitness testimony or self-serving police reports.
Cameras will be good for policing.
Without transparency, citizens cannot start trusting their police officers and sheriff’s deputies once again. Building trust will benefit the community and officers, improving ties that have frayed over the years.
Here’s why New Mexico needs better relationships between police and the policed. The state has the highest per capita rate of killings of civilians by police in a recent five-year period, legislative analysis revealed.
And it’s not just shootings departments must worry about. In Santa Fe, police department brass must figure out why misconduct complaints were at a three-year high in 2019. Of the 58 allegations lodged, 26 were judged as founded. With the disciplinary process secret, we don’t know what the accusations were or which officers were involved.
Transparency — someday — should be about more than filming the officers interacting with civilians. Right now, we are thankful that starting this fall, cameras should be routine for officers across the state.
Most officers in the state already wear them, including in Santa Fe. However, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales had said he believes body cameras will be used against his officers. He refused to require them. His intransigence is why a state law was needed.
A national law is being discussed, too, requiring all uniformed officers to wear body cameras as part of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. The law passed the House but is stuck in the Senate. Even so, the issue of cameras isn’t going away. The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody and numerous other deaths at the hands of officers have been recorded for posterity. Because they were caught on camera, Americans became horrified, understanding why so many of their neighbors do not see officers as agents for good in their neighborhoods.
Resulting protests have prompted both a moment of reckoning and a movement in the United States to change how police operate. We can debate the wisdom of the description, “defund police,” since most people still would like to see officers out and about doing their jobs, but it’s difficult to disagree that how police operate must change.
Redirecting resources should be the start of police forces that operate with compassion and cooperation. Being able to see the officers in action — through video recordings — is a vital part of improving the perception of police forces.
The new state law also means that a state board must permanently revoke the certification of officers convicted of unlawful use of force. Eventually, we trust, this will mean that officers can’t move around from department to department despite a record of violence. A civil rights commission is being established to reevaluate “qualified immunity,” which protects officers from being sued individually for actions taken on the job.
The reform doesn’t have to be directed from legislatures and city councils, either. Within police departments, change needs to happen — and that includes police unions working with management to ensure cops who aren’t doing their jobs correctly either shape up or are dismissed. Bad officers have no place on forces, and collective bargaining agreements should make removal possible.
The new mandate requiring body cameras and video storage takes effect Sept. 20, with Gonzales still fighting it tooth and nail. He’s calling it an unfunded mandate. Cameras cost about $795, and storage for video from cameras is about $4,900 a year, legislative analysis estimated. He’s even threatening to sue.
Cops, just like schools and municipal governments are doing in these tight budget times, need to look through every page of their budget and find dollars to buy the cameras. Look for grants, federal dollars, county or city funds, perhaps sell an armored car or two, if that’s what it takes. Make the effort, and if local budgets are so squeezed, go back to the Legislature for more money in January.
Cameras will reveal the best of police work, and that’s something all good officers should welcome. It begs the question why Gonzales and a few others are so opposed to holding their work up to the light. Some in law enforcement are angry that a failure to activate cameras is seen as a “bad faith” gesture. That’s because too often, it is. The legislation, Senate Bill 8, was sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. Good for him. And good for New Mexico. Let’s get those cameras rolling.
