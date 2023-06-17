People have a few more weeks to comment on the Bureau of Land Management draft rule for Conservation and Landscape Health — a proposal that, once enacted, will bring a better balance to how our public lands are managed.

Public input was slated to end on Tuesday, but the BLM announced last week it would extend the comment period through July 5, for a total of 90 days. (Submit a comment at regulations.gov/document/BLM-2023-0001-0001).

Commonly called the Public Lands Rule, this approach could be a game changer in bringing more holistic management practices to our common heritage, the public lands.