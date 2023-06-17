People have a few more weeks to comment on the Bureau of Land Management draft rule for Conservation and Landscape Health — a proposal that, once enacted, will bring a better balance to how our public lands are managed.
Public input was slated to end on Tuesday, but the BLM announced last week it would extend the comment period through July 5, for a total of 90 days. (Submit a comment at regulations.gov/document/BLM-2023-0001-0001).
Commonly called the Public Lands Rule, this approach could be a game changer in bringing more holistic management practices to our common heritage, the public lands.
That’s in part because the BLM is the largest land manager in the nation. The agency’s actions have a ripple effect on other landowners and state or federal land managers. The rule adds the goals of conservation, restoration and resilience as factors in determining what activities can take place in areas under BLM control.
However, current activities — whether oil production or cattle grazing — won’t be set aside.
No, the rule simply expands what is possible on BLM lands and proves a more detailed road map for how land managers can decide the fate of a piece of property. That’s an improvement, creating truly multi-use public lands. That has not always been the case.
Since the bureau was established almost 80 years ago, the agency has emphasized the interests of industry — that’s just how the regulations have been administered. Priorities have been mining, oil and gas exploration and other development. The idea that a better use for a parcel of land might be for recreation or conservation has been left out of the equation.
As a result, the Wilderness Society estimates some 90% of BLM lands in the 11 contiguous Western states are available for leasing to oil and gas developers — that’s evidence that industry has been at the head of the line for many decades. This draft rule would change that emphasis.
The proposal would place conservation — including restoration and protection — equally when deciding land use.
The process for designating Areas of Critical Environmental Concern would be spelled out.
Before, managers lacked consistent direction. Safeguarding a cultural resource or preserving rare plants could become as important as allowing oil or gas exploration.
Conservation groups believe the BLM could even strengthen this portion of the proposed rule — make it mandatory to designate Areas of Critical Environmental Concern provided a piece of land meets all criteria.
Placing that in the final rule would show the BLM truly is entering a new era.
Such a change in what’s possible allows broader uses for the land, including managing acreage to preserve wildlife, rare plants and safeguard waters. The rules also would help maintain intact habitat to support wildlife migration corridors and functioning watersheds. There’s a symbiosis working here; federal wildlife corridors would fit well with the work the state of New Mexico is doing to create paths for animals to travel safely.
Well-managed conservation not only will help preserve fragile landscapes and waterways, it can be a boon to local communities whose economies depend on recreation and outdoor enthusiasts.
The more than 80 million recreation visits to BLM lands annually contribute $11.4 billion to the national economy — that’s a healthy foundation to build upon and expand.
The Public Lands Rule would give BLM managers the tools necessary to do more than lease land to the highest bidder. Instead, the needs of nearby communities and tribal nations, the preservation of cultural resources and protection of soil and water could all be factored into decisions.
That would make public lands truly public, meaning decisions are made with the best interests of the people in mind.
Here’s to public lands, managed for all the public.