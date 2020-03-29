The massive stimulus bill to support individuals and businesses devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic is tribute to that rarest of Washington creatures these days — bipartisanship.
Both Republicans and Democrats wrote the $2 trillion economic relief package, which President Donald Trump signed on Friday. True to form, he did not invite one Democrat to the signing, but considering that all of us are supposed to stay six feet apart and in small groups, that’s just as well.
This is an example of how members of Congress from different parties, philosophies and parts of the country can work together for the good of the American people despite concerns over the final package.
Republicans object to parts of it. Democrats object to parts of it. That’s the nature of compromise. Everyone gave up something.
For Americans hurting because their jobs vanished overnight, there will be direct, immediate relief. A check for $1,200 for most adults and $500 for children will be in the mail (or direct deposit, for those signed up for that service with the Internal Revenue Service). While that is not enough to make up an entire month’s wages for most, having money to spend right away will go a long way to soothing people’s fears and toward putting food on the table.
The legislation offers zero-interest loans for small businesses, expands unemployment benefits — Democrats demanded that freelance and gig workers be included — and provides tax breaks and other emergency aid. For states, there will be $150 billion in additional federal funding to fight the outbreak and another $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare facilities.
It is not perfect.
For progressives, there is too much assistance for big business and corporations.
For conservatives, there is concern that too-generous unemployment benefits will be an incentive for people to stay home and an expansion of the safety net so many want to destroy.
Too often in recent years, such concerns would bring the legislative process to a grinding halt. All or nothing, has been the guiding principle of too many lawmakers. Not this time. The Senate voted 96-0 to pass the stimulus on Wednesday, and the House followed suit on Friday.
The process was far from easy despite the magnitude of the crisis, with hard negotiations between the parties stalling progress early on and a House member threatening to gum up the works toward the end with demands for an in-person, roll-call vote despite some members already being home. Leaders wanted a voice vote, which just includes those present, and they ultimately prevailed.
It was encouraging, too, to see members of GOP Rep. Thomas Massie’s own party stop his grandstanding move to demand all members of Congress be present. More country over party, please, as the nation moves forward in these troubled times. The House and Senate both are going to have to find a way to govern — perhaps using technology — at a time when gatherings of more than 10 people are discouraged for fear of spreading the virus.
This might be the largest stimulus package in modern times, but the damage to the economy is deep and likely to become worse. More economic support will be needed. The federal government has failed so far in attempts to stem the pandemic, a failure of leadership the likes of which the U.S. hasn’t seen in decades.
But for one moment, Congress did what it was supposed to do. Its members put aside partisanship and passed legislation to support the people of the United States. The nation needs more such bipartisanship in the tough days to come.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I guess your definition of bipartisanship is where Pelosi and the democrats load up the bill with pork and every liberal cause and republicans object, but still vote for it. Pelosi and democrats are a national disgrace. Using a Obama's former Chief of Staffs Rahm Emanuael quote “ never let a serious crisis go to waste”. Only evil people and their operatives would think this was bipartisan.
You forgot to mention the disgusting partisanship of Nancy Pelosi. Are you really that blind?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.