So many bills, so little time.
Here is a quick rundown of legislation we think needs to die, plus a few we hope will make it to the governor’s desk:
First, a couple of no-goes.
New Mexico does not need Football Monday as a legal holiday, although Senate Bill 483 would do just that. The legislation is a model of brevity. It simply adds Football Monday between Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday in January and Presidents Day, the third Monday in February.
Analysis of the bill estimates a cost of around $5.4 million a year in payroll costs, money coming out of taxpayers’ pockets — most of whom will be at work since they won’t enjoy this state holiday. If employees want to enjoy the Super Bowl, they can take Monday off using vacation or administrative leave, or in some places, sick leave.
Evidently some 16 million people don’t show up to work the Monday after the Super Bowl, causing a loss in productivity. That’s a problem, but not one that needs a legislative solution subsidized by taxpayers.
House Bill 510 is a bipartisan exercise. It would make “Red or Green?” the official state chile song. Keep in mind, New Mexico already has an official state song (“O Fair New Mexico”) a state Spanish song (Así Es Nuevo México), a state bilingual song (“Mi Lindo Nuevo Mexico”), a state ballad (“Land of Enchantment”) and a state cowboy song (“Under New Mexico Skies.”) How many songs does one state need, even if written and sung by famed basketball coach Lenny Roybal?
And speaking of chile, it’s not clear the state needs an official state aroma, either, no matter how delicious the smell of roasting green chiles is every fall. Senate Bill 188 would do just that, however. It’s sponsored by Sen. Bill Soules, and the actual legislation would be useful reading in a New Mexico history class. It lists the many symbols of our state officially adopted by the Legislature — everything from the bolo tie as official tie to hot air balloon as official aircraft. The last line is the new suggestion — a state aroma, legislation that has passed two committees already.
What is productive about the process is the many young people involved in helping testify for the legislation, giving them real-world experience in legislation. Part of the real world, though, is disappointment — the sort you feel when your favored legislation doesn’t pass.
Speaking of young people affecting policy, here’s legislation that should pass inspired and created with the help of teenage girls. Albuquerque high school students are lobbying the Legislature to pass a law requiring the state Public Education Department to fund free menstrual products in public schools.
House Bill 134 would appropriate $3 million a year from the general fund so PED could buy product dispensers and tampons or sanitary pads to place in public school restrooms. Having this necessary product readily available will be one less thing for young women to worry about.
This week, the Senate approved Senate Bill 72 to create a fund to provide $50 million to build safe road crossings for wildlife — the House should follow suit. State dollars can be matched with federal dollars to maximize public funds. One project near Santa Fe, a segment of Interstate 25 near Glorieta Pass is estimated to cost $21 million for an overpass, fencing and three arch culverts. Not only will this legislation save deer and elk as they navigate highways, it will save human lives, too. We support this legislation, though it is a hefty price tag and expect future hearings to vet the expenditures closely.
Another piece of legislation we long have supported is one to open primaries to all voters. Senate Bill 73 has passed the Senate and is on to the House. It would allow unaffiliated voters to select a major party ballot and vote in a primary without having to join a party. The legislation is scheduled to be heard Saturday in the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee. It needs to be approved.